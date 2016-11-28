Search icon
Start Writing
Tendermint adCompete for $1,000,000 in Prizes!
How to Import json into TypeScript by@jecelynyeen

How to Import json into TypeScript

Originally published by Jecelyn Yeen on November 28th 2016 281,446 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
In ES6/ES2015, you can import json file in your code. In Typescript, however, the same code will throw error: Unable to find module 'example.json' TypeScript 2.9 can use wildcard character in module name. TypeScript can import data from './example.js' and 'test' in TypeScript. Typescript version 2.2 can import 'json module '*.json' into TypeScript using wildcard name. The solution works well with Angular project too.
Jecelyn Yeen Hacker Noon profile picture

@jecelynyeen
Jecelyn Yeen

Software Architect, Frontend

In ES6/ES2015, you can import json file in your code. For example,

Given you have this example.json` file:

{
    "name": "testing"
}

You could import it in ES6/ES2015 like this.

// ES6/ES2015
// app.js
import * as data from './example.json';
const word = data.name;
console.log(word); // output 'testing'

In Typescript, however, the same code will throw error:

Cannot find module 'example.json'

[UPDATE] Solution: Typescript 2.9 supports JSON import!

If you are using Typescript version 2.9, you don’t need to follow solution 2. Here is how you can do it:

In your `tsconfig.json` file, under compiler options, add these two lines:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "resolveJsonModule": true,
    "esModuleInterop": true  
  }
}

Then you can import json like this:

// Typescript
// app.ts
import data from './example.json';
const word = (<any>data).name;
console.log(word); // output 'testing'

Easy Peasy!

Solution: Using Wildcard Module Name

In Typescript version 2 +, we can use wildcard character in module name. In your TS Definition file, e.g. typings.d.ts`, you can add this line:

declare module "*.json" {
    const value: any;
    export default value;
}

Then, your code will work like charm!

// Typescript
// app.ts
import * as data from './example.json';
const word = (<any>data).name;
console.log(word); // output 'testing'

Sample code here: https://github.com/chybie/ts-json

This solution works well with Angular project too.

Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMIfamily. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising &sponsorship opportunities.
To learn more, read our about page, like/message us on Facebook, or simply, tweet/DM @HackerNoon.
If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!
Cosmos

The Cosmos HackAtom is here! Prizes worth $1,000,000 up for grabs.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Learning JavaScript in Your Own Time is Easy by @amateurweb
#learn-javascript
Building a Private Messaging Chat App with React-Native: An Essential Guide by @daltonic
#react-native
3 Coding Challenges For Junior JavaScript Developer Interviews by @michaelpautov
#javascript
Ruby vs PHP vs JavaScript - What Should Your Next App Be Built On? by @tobsch
#saas
An Intro to Middleware in NextJS 12 by @anishde12020
#nextjs

Tags

#javascript#typescript#json
Join Hacker Noon loading