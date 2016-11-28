How to Import json into TypeScript

In ES6/ES2015, you can import json file in your code. In Typescript, however, the same code will throw error: Unable to find module 'example.json' TypeScript 2.9 can use wildcard character in module name. TypeScript can import data from './example.js' and 'test' in TypeScript. Typescript version 2.2 can import 'json module '*.json' into TypeScript using wildcard name. The solution works well with Angular project too.

In ES6/ES2015, you can import json file in your code. For example,

Given you have this example.json ` file:

{

"name": "testing"

}

You could import it in ES6/ES2015 like this.

// ES6/ES2015

// app.js

import * as data from './example.json';

const word = data.name;

console.log(word); // output 'testing'

In Typescript, however, the same code will throw error:

Cannot find module 'example.json'

[UPDATE] Solution: Typescript 2.9 supports JSON import!

If you are using Typescript version 2.9, you don’t need to follow solution 2. Here is how you can do it:

In your `tsconfig.json` file, under compiler options, add these two lines:

{

"compilerOptions": {

"resolveJsonModule": true,

"esModuleInterop": true

}

}

Then you can import json like this:

// Typescript

// app.ts

import data from './example.json';

const word = (<any>data).name;

console.log(word); // output 'testing'

Easy Peasy!

Solution: Using Wildcard Module Name

In Typescript version 2 +, we can use wildcard character in module name. In your TS Definition file, e.g. typings.d.ts `, you can add this line:

declare module "*.json" {

const value: any;

export default value;

}

Then, your code will work like charm!

// Typescript

// app.ts

import * as data from './example.json';

const word = (<any>data).name;

console.log(word); // output 'testing'

Sample code here: https://github.com/chybie/ts-json

This solution works well with Angular project too.

