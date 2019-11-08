How To Implement The Prefetch Pattern in React Concurrent Mode

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
JS Engineer
in
fetch
.
useEffect
component that handles data fetching and conditionally renders the child presentational component once we’ve received everything.
Container
const App = () => {
const [prefetchedIndexes, setPrefetchedIndexes] = useState();
return (
<>
<button
onClick={() => {
setPrefetchedIndexes(prefetchQuery(`${API}/majors-indexes`));
}}
>
Load all indexes
</button>
{prefetchedIndexes && (
<IndexList prefetchedIndexes={prefetchedIndexes} />
)}
</>
);
};
is a function that performs the
prefetchQuery
request and returns an object that we’re going to pass to the
fetch
component. The key takeaway from this example is that we’re triggering fetch from the
<IndexList />
event and not in the render phase.
onClick
to the state and starting to render
prefetchQuery
immediately as well.
<IndexList />
.
if (isLoading) return null
const IndexList = ({ prefetchedIndexes }) => {
const data = usePrefetchedQuery(prefetchedIndexes);
return data.majorIndexesList.map(index => (
<div key={index.ticker}>
Show {index.ticker}
</div>
));
};
prop: the element that you want to show while waiting for data.
fallback
function.
prefetchQuery
function wrapPromise(promise) {
let status = "pending";
let result;
let suspender = promise.then(
r => {
status = "success";
result = r;
},
e => {
status = "error";
result = e;
}
);
return {
read() {
if (status === "pending") {
throw suspender;
} else if (status === "error") {
throw result;
} else if (status === "success") {
return result;
}
}
};
}
// Function that reads resource object
// It could also include Cache logic
export const usePrefetchedQuery = prefetchedQuery => prefetchedQuery.read();
export const prefetchQuery = (input, init) => {
// Make fetch request
const promise = fetch(input, init).then(response => response.json());
// Return resource for Suspense
return wrapPromise(promise);
};
function, receive a promise, and pass it to the
fetch
function.
wrapPromise
method:
read()
in
usePrefetchedQuery
, it just executes the
IndexList
method. If data is not there yet, it throws a promise before actually rendering anything and
read()
will catch that.
Suspense
experimental
releases branch with a modern API.
and play with it locally. I also created a live example on CodeSandbox for you that shows everything I did together in one working project.
npm i react@experimental react-dom@experimental