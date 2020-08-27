"I'm Learning How To Rebrand Myself, The Hard Way", Interview with Kira Leigh Maintanis

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Kira Leigh Maintanis from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Kira had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

DESIGN

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a video game and anime obsessed tech-adjacent marketer/unicorn examining and solving business problems in the digital world.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

For the most part, I critique design, marketing, UX, business, various SaaS products, and societal issues from a humor-infused lens. I aim to be entertaining, educational, and always evoke passion. I build relationships.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I'm excited to embark on a new part of my journey: attempting to be a full-time content creator. I'd like to transition to video game/anime blogging at the very least, and I'm very hopeful that I can realign to providing content for a living without relying on clients.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Most of my worries concern consumer-facing and human-centric issues. I'm deeply invested in the intersection of empathy with social systems, business, tech and politics. I don't think empathy is at odds with any of this, and it's an issue that this seems to be the case.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Nobody truly knows what they're doing, even your heroes. Try your best anyways, even if it seems like your dreams are far from reach.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Freelance contracts have slowed down considerably, but I can't quite complain about that. I'm smart with my finances. On an emotional level, the pandemic is honestly devastating, which isn't the most PR-friendly term, but authentic is the only way to be. I'm realigning my career to something that truly offers value, in my eyes: entertainment, teaching, togetherness, and fun. Businesses may have many lessons to learn, but I'd prefer to reach consumers, because they're the ones I care most for. They're also woefully undervalued in the business relationship equation, at large.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Tricky question. I can't give one answer. Healthcare tech, namely pandemic-specific but also possibly crafting the solution the US government refuses to, which is M4A, on a crow-funding-platform level. We also have BLM to consider, as well as creating the structure necessary to reform the police system.

On a business-business level, I'd like to invest in building a content marketing distribution app that targets platforms not generally offered by companies like Buffer. My methods can be replicated, and I'd like to offer an automated solution.

On a purely selfish level, or perhaps more in-line with what I want to offer my audience specifically, I'd want to make a television show based on my novel. Anime if possible. It's good stuff, and I think the world can find solace in media, especially media that has solid representation.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Many people agree that luck is a part of success, but not at the level it actually is. Right place/right time/right network is a make-or-break experience that cannot be understated. Skills will get you outside the window, but charisma and being adjacent an opportunity will get you through the door.

What gets you to the top can often boil down to luck and who you know. It can also boil down to privilege which lends itself to both.

Many Founders who've "made it" forget this, and the self-made man myth persists. The average person knows these are truths, the average high-octane Founder often doesn't. This seems unpopular in tech circles.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

PWAs or mobile? AND.CO, Spotify, and Discord.

11. What are you currently learning?

I'm learning how to rebrand myself, the hard way. I'm dabbling in Node.js because it interests me, but chasing fleeting interests take a back seat to figuring out how to provide the most value possible to the people who look to me for entertainment and info.

I have to learn how to break into an entirely different niche when I already have a set career path. It's tricky.

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags