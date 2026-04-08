If You’re a Solo Dev, You Don’t Need Docker

The Industry Standard Trap If you look at any “Modern Web Dev” tutorial, Step 1 is almost always: Install Docker. Install Docker We are told that Docker is essential for “Environment Parity.” We are told it prevents the dreaded “It works on my machine” syndrome. For a team of 50 developers with different operating systems and complex microservice dependencies, Docker is a godsend. But if you are a One-Person Team working on a Rails monolith? Docker in development is a performance tax you don’t need to pay. One-Person Team Docker in development is a performance tax you don’t need to pay. Here is why I deleted Docker Desktop and went back to native development. 1. The File System Friction (The “Mac” Problem) If you are developing on a Mac, Docker is not running natively. It is running inside a virtual machine (VM). When your Rails app in the container needs to read a file from your host machine (like a view template or a line of Ruby code), it has to cross a “bridge” between the VM and your macOS file system. Even with modern optimizations like VirtioFS, there is a latency. VirtioFS Native: rails test starts in 0.5 seconds.\nDocker: docker-compose run web bin/rails test starts in 4 seconds. Native: rails test starts in 0.5 seconds. Native: rails test Docker: docker-compose run web bin/rails test starts in 4 seconds. Docker: docker-compose run web bin/rails test It doesn’t sound like much, but over 100 test runs a day, you are losing nearly 10 minutes just waiting for the environment to wake up. For a solo dev, flow state is everything. Those 4-second pauses are “micro-distractions” that kill momentum. waiting for the environment to wake up. 2. The “Parity” Myth for Solo Devs The biggest argument for Docker is: “Your dev environment should match production exactly.” “Your dev environment should match production exactly.” But if you are a solo developer, you are the only environment. If it works on your machine, and your deployment tool (like Kamal) packages it into a container for the server, it’s going to work. you are the only environment. The minor differences between macOS and Linux (like how libvips is compiled) rarely affect the business logic of a standard SaaS app. When they do, you catch them in CI. You don’t need to suffer through a slow dev environment for a 1% edge case. libvips 3. The Resource Hog Docker Desktop on Mac is notorious for eating RAM and CPU even when it’s idling. Docker Desktop: Consumes 2GB+ RAM just by existing.\nPostgres.app + Redis: Consumes ~200MB and stays quiet until queried. Docker Desktop: Consumes 2GB+ RAM just by existing. Docker Desktop: Postgres.app + Redis: Consumes ~200MB and stays quiet until queried. Postgres.app + Redis: If you’re working on a MacBook Air or even a Pro, why give up 25% of your resources to a VM you don’t actually need? My “Native” Stack (The Speed Demon) Here is how I replaced the “Docker Compose” soup with a lightning-fast native setup: Version Manager: Mise (or asdf/rbenv). It manages Ruby, Node, and Yarn versions with zero overhead.\nDatabase: Postgres.app. It’s a native Mac app. You open it, the DB is there. You close it, it’s gone.\nRedis: brew install redis.\nProcess Management: Overmind or bin/dev. A simple Procfile manages my Rails server, Tailwind watcher, and Sidekiq workers. Version Manager: Mise (or asdf/rbenv). It manages Ruby, Node, and Yarn versions with zero overhead. Version Manager: asdf rbenv Database: Postgres.app. It’s a native Mac app. You open it, the DB is there. You close it, it’s gone. Database: Redis: brew install redis. Redis: brew install redis Process Management: Overmind or bin/dev. A simple Procfile manages my Rails server, Tailwind watcher, and Sidekiq workers. Process Management: bin/dev Procfile The result? My rails server starts instantly. My tests are snappy. My battery lasts longer. rails server When to Use Docker? I still use Docker for Deployment. Deployment Thanks to Kamal, I can build a Docker image of my app and push it to a VPS. This gives me the benefit of Docker (reproducible production environments) without the pain of developing inside the container. Kamal The container is a packaging format, not a development environment. packaging format development environment Summary As a solo developer, your only competitive advantage is Velocity. If your tools are slowing you down, even by a few seconds, they are failing you. Docker is a fantastic tool for organizations, but for the individual, it’s often just extra weight. Velocity Try going native. Your CPU (and your sanity) will thank you.