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If You’re a Solo Dev, You Don’t Need Docker

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byZil N@zilasino

Full-Stack Developer with a love for Ruby on Rails (Hotwire stack)

April 8th, 2026
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Zil N
    byZil N@zilasino

    Full-Stack Developer with a love for Ruby on Rails (Hotwire stack)

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership

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Zil N@zilasino

Full-Stack Developer with a love for Ruby on Rails (Hotwire stack)

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TOPICS

programming#docker#docker-alternatives#docker-vs-native-development#docker-performance-on-mac#rails-development#postgres.app-rails-setup#rails-development-setup#docker-desktop

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