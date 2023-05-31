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If the Training Data Sucks, So Does the AI Itself

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bymytiki.com@mytiki

F*CK! Can you say that on a brand bio? Anyway, monetize and purchase zero-party data.

May 31st, 2023
featured image - If the Training Data Sucks, So Does the AI Itself
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mytiki.com
    bymytiki.com@mytiki

    F*CK! Can you say that on a brand bio? Anyway, monetize and purchase zero-party data.

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mytiki.com@mytiki

F*CK! Can you say that on a brand bio? Anyway, monetize and purchase zero-party data.

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machine-learning#ai#future-of-ai#training-data#zero-party-data#machine-learning#data-privacy#artificial-intelligence#hackernoon-top-story

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