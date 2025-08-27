If Presidential Elections used Blockchain, Could We Finally Trust the Vote Again?

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byaskara@askarajr

Web3 & DeFi Enthusiast | QA Specialist |

August 27th, 2025
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askara@askarajr

Web3 & DeFi Enthusiast | QA Specialist |

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web3#blockchain-use-case#blockchain-technology#blockchain-voting#voting-on-the-blockchain#blockchain-adoption#future-of-blockchain#web3#blockchain-in-democracy

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