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If It's Not Free (as in Freedom), You Don't Own It

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byDeranian@deranian

Coder and writer.

May 25th, 2023
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Radically Democratic Business and Finance

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Deranian@deranian

Coder and writer.

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TOPICS

programming#software#free-software#right-to-repair#ownership#free#right-to-repair-movement#freedom#consumer

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