Ideas to Take Into Account When Considering ZKP: A Roadway Toward Our Brain’s Complexity

Too Long; Didn't Read However, I believe that new avenues could be used in order to obtain the desired security dream.Please keep in mind that I do not base my writing on prior sketches or other forms of outside help when composing my works. All I can offer is a roadway of ideas that emerge from topic to topic as I write my article.