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I Sold My Startup Because of Bugs: I Wish Winglang Existed Back Then

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byNevo David@nevodavid10

Head of growth at Novu - 20,000 stars.

April 5th, 2024
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Nevo David@nevodavid10

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programming#javascript#devops#serverless#aws#aws-lambda#eventbridge#winglang#serverless-repository

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