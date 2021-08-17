I Locked Myself in Apple’s Ecosystem, Now I Want Out
Apple's next iPhone rumored to be called iPhone 13 will not change that trend if all the leaks get confirmed next month. Some companies lock users into their own ecosystem as a way of increasing their revenue. Apple One bundles services like Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud into one single subscription, making it easier for people to access these products, while simultaneously making it harder to stop using them. Apple doesn’t let iOS users set a custom app as their default for maps, but do they allow it for the browser and mail apps.