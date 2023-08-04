I Know What You Did Last Summer (With Glitch and Cloudflare)

Every now and then, I get a dumb little idea. And too often, I turn those dumb ideas into little web toys. About five years ago, I discovered , which--in my limited understanding--is a deterministic way to guess what would come after some input. A bit like autocomplete. For example, if I type "I like,” I'm more likely to type "cats" after that than "yard work.” It's fairly complex (see the Wikipedia link above for more details) and perhaps a bit like GenAI. For me, I just think it's neat. Markov chains tiny Five years ago, I took the excellent npm package, a list of Cure songs, and built a generator for... well, Cure songs: . I was thinking about this post and wondered if I could do something with horror movies. Why horror movies? Maybe because it's 200 degrees here, and I'm pining for October and Halloween. Either way, I built it! And here's how I did it. titlegen Generating Random Cure Song Titles with Markov Chain really Getting the Data In order for my demo to work, I needed data for the Markov chain. For my data, I used the simple . This gives you access to loads of movie and TV data, and while I've seen folks use it before, this was the first time I tried it, and honestly, I was really impressed with it. To get my data, I hit their endpoint with these arguments: really TMDB API discover The horror genre (27), per the docs. No video (I believe that means direct-to-video) or adult movies. Original language as English The API can only return 20 results per call but supports paging. I decided to use again because I'm enjoying the platform and knew I could get something up super quick. I want to point out that I'm also using , and Glitch absolutely supports server-side code. I just felt more comfortable doing my server-side code in Cloudflare and my front-end in Glitch. Cloudflare Workers Glitch Ok, so here's the entire worker: // Horror!\nconst GENRE = '27';\n// cache time of 6 hours\nconst CACHE = 60 * 60 * 6;\n\nasync function getHorrorMovies(key,page=1) {\n\n\tlet resp = await fetch(`https://api.themoviedb.org/3/discover/movie?include_adult=false&include_video=false&with_genres=${GENRE}&with_original_language=en&page=${page}`, {\n\t\theaders: {\n\t\t\t'Authorization':`Bearer ${key}` \n\t\t}\n\t});\n \n return (await resp.json()).results;\n \n}\n\nexport default {\n\tasync fetch(request, env, ctx) {\n\n\t\tconst APIKEY = env.MOVIEAPI;\n\n\t\tlet titles = await env.horrormovies.get('horrormovies');\n\t\tif(!titles) {\n\t\t\tlet horrorMovies = [];\n\t\t\tconst totalPages = 20;\n\t\t\tfor(let i=0;i<totalPages;i++) {\n\t\t\tlet movies = await getHorrorMovies(APIKEY,i+1);\n\t\t\thorrorMovies = [...horrorMovies, ...movies]\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t\tconsole.log(`Fetched ${horrorMovies.length} horror movies.`);\n\t\t\ttitles = horrorMovies.map(m => m.title);\n\t\t\tawait env.horrormovies.put('horrormovies', JSON.stringify(titles), { expirationTtl: CACHE });\n\n\t\t} else titles = JSON.parse(titles);\n\n\t\treturn new Response(JSON.stringify(titles), {\n\t\t\theaders: {\n\t\t\t\t'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',\n\t\t\t\t'Access-Control-Allow-Methods': 'GET,HEAD,POST,OPTIONS',\n\t\t\t\t'Content-Type':'application/json;charset=UTF-8'\n\t\t\t}\n\t\t});\n\n\t},\n}; On top, I've got a function that wraps calls to the TMDB API. My worker hits the KV cache (something I'll be blogging about more on Monday, for now, just think of it as a simple key/value caching system) if possible, and if not, grabs 400 movies from the API, filtering out to the just the titles. I cache for 6 hours so the worker can return quicker. Finally, I return the data along with CORS headers so I can use it from another server. You can hit this endpoint here: https://horrormovies.raymondcamden.workers.dev/ Presenting the Data For the front end, I used . I set up my HTML, JavaScript, and CSS there. You can view all the code at the , but I'll focus on the JavaScript. Glitch project On page load, I fetch my titles from the Cloudflare Worker and then use titlegen to initialize the ability to generate titles. As I said, their utility package is super simple. Here's the entire JavaScript file: let $title, generator, $regenBtn;\n\ndocument.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', async () => {\n \n let titlesReq = await fetch('https://horrormovies.raymondcamden.workers.dev/');\n let titles = await titlesReq.json();\n\n generator = titlegen.create();\n generator.feed(titles);\n\n $title = document.querySelector('#title');\n $regenBtn = document.querySelector('#regenBtn');\n\n doTitle();\n \n $regenBtn.addEventListener('click', doTitle);\n});\n\nfunction doTitle() {\n $title.innerText = generator.next(); \n} As you can see, it's one line to initialize titlegen, one to input the data, and then just running to get a new title. next() And that's literally it. Play with the full version here: https://glitch.com/edit/?embedable=true#!/random-horror-movie?previewSize=100&attributionHidden=false&sidebarCollapsed=false&path=README.md&previewFirst=false Obviously, it doesn't always work, but sometimes the "silly" results are funny as hell: Final Destination 5: The Addams Family 2 You Should Have Eyes H.P. Lovecraft's Dracula I hope you've enjoyed this 100% useless bit of code today! Note that the font I used, while excellent, apparently doesn't support numbers.