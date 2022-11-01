Raymond Camden
@raymondcamden
Father, husband, web nerd who builds too many cat-based demos. Love Jamstack, serverless, JavaScript, Python.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @raymondcamden's 3 stories for 2 hours and 43 minutes.
web-development
python
star-wars
cats
hackernoon-top-story
javascript
GetVoIP, GetVoIP provides free user reviews and research on VoIP solutions and business communication apps.
Giacomo Verde, Professional working in Shanghai. Passionate about technology and techniques to improve body and mind performance.
Scott Hickman, British living in France, play the piano, write on my tech blog: The Detechtor
Rona Hirsch , Rona Hirsh is a DevOps/Full Stack Developer at Komodor, revolutionizing Kubernetes troubleshooting .
Futuristic Lawyer, Legal background, interested in business and tech. www.futuristiclawyer.substack.com