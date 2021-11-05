Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

I Hear Voices: The Communicative Array for a Friendly Robot by@olegkivarobots

I Hear Voices: The Communicative Array for a Friendly Robot

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Engineers of the “Promobot” company, shed some light on what the notion of “robot communication” actually means. Without the ability to communicate the robot simply turns into an ordinary, albeit high-tech, device. “Human-robot” interaction can take place in challenging circumstances: we need to take into account the various sources of noise produced by the environment, people talking to the robot simultaneously from different sides, sometimes the microphones don’t differentiate and even react to robot’s own speech. The only adequate solution is a hardware and software system based on the microphone array.
image
Oleg Kiva Hacker Noon profile picture

@olegkivarobots
Oleg Kiva

IT Enterpreneur, computer science engineer, robotics enthusiast

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Honest Tale of How We Built a Humanoid Robot by @olegkivarobots
#robotics
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#robotics#robots#robotic-process-automation#robotic-automation#human-robot-relationships#will-robots-replace-humans#self-replicating-robots#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading