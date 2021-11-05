I Hear Voices: The Communicative Array for a Friendly Robot

Engineers of the “Promobot” company, shed some light on what the notion of “robot communication” actually means. Without the ability to communicate the robot simply turns into an ordinary, albeit high-tech, device. “Human-robot” interaction can take place in challenging circumstances: we need to take into account the various sources of noise produced by the environment, people talking to the robot simultaneously from different sides, sometimes the microphones don’t differentiate and even react to robot’s own speech. The only adequate solution is a hardware and software system based on the microphone array.