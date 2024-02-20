I Hated Social Media...Then It Changed My Business

I used to be the biggest social media hater out there. I'd scoff when I saw people glued to their phone screens, endlessly scrolling through pictures of avocado toast and overly-posed influencers. "Get a life," I'd mutter under my breath. But, after much internal debate and seeing how every small business owner seemed to rave about "Instagram this" and "TikTok that," I finally succumbed. It was time to see what the fuss was all about.





From Awkward Beginnings to Strategy Breakthrough





My first foray into building a social media strategy was...rough. I'd make these awkward videos, trying to sound professional and sales-y, while secretly feeling like a complete fraud. And let's just say, the crickets were my first (and harshest) audience. It was frustrating and made me believe the hype was just that – hype.





But, I'm stubborn. I wasn't about to let a platform of dancing teenagers and lip-syncing videos defeat me.





Then it hit me – I was doing it all wrong.





The key to a successful strategy wasn't about following trends or getting on every app. It was about authenticity.





This realization unlocked something in me. I stopped trying to copy what everyone else was doing and instead embraced what made my business unique.









I decided to take the focus off myself and put it on my team. We brainstormed hilarious challenges we could do, each based on an aspect of our work. One video was a lightning-fast packing competition using our most fragile products (no items were harmed!).





Another challenged the team to "translate" industry jargon into relatable terms. It was messy, chaotic, and a heck of a lot of fun.





Lessons Learned: Why a Strong Social Strategy Actually Matters





I started talking about the silly situations we run into behind the scenes, sharing our company's values, and, yes, even poking a little fun at ourselves. Suddenly, there was an audience response! People didn't just want product descriptions or sales pitches; they wanted connection, something they couldn't find elsewhere.





I felt like the kid who'd stubbornly hated vegetables their whole life and then discovered roasted, perfectly caramelized brussels sprouts, drizzled in sweet balsamic glaze. Turns out, it was good!





Now, I'm not claiming to be some social media guru overnight. Truthfully, I'm still figuring things out as I go. There are still times I cringe at watching my past videos or miss the mark with a silly social media trend. But I'm learning, evolving, and having way more fun along the way. I've been diving into analytics to make sense of all those audience engagement numbers.





It turns out, people love behind-the-scenes content way more than product close-ups.





Plus, when we answer common customer questions in short videos, our website traffic spikes – who knew?!





The Key Takeaways

The importance of a strong social media strategy has gone from skeptic-eye-roll to absolute belief for me. Here's what I realized:





Social media is a conversation, not a sales pitch. People crave real interaction. They don't care how trendy your posts are if they don't feel a connection to your brand.

People crave real interaction. They don't care how trendy your posts are if they don't feel a connection to your brand. Consistency is your friend. Posting sporadically makes you disappear from the algorithm and your audience's minds. Find a rhythm and stick to it, even if it's only a couple of times a week.

Posting sporadically makes you disappear from the algorithm and your audience's minds. Find a rhythm and stick to it, even if it's only a couple of times a week. Data is everything. It may sound dull, but tracking engagement, reach, and other fancy metrics allows you to see what works and what doesn't. You can't improve if you don't know what needs improvement.

It may sound dull, but tracking engagement, reach, and other fancy metrics allows you to see what works and what doesn't. You can't improve if you don't know what needs improvement. Embrace the niche. Social media lets you find your people, whether you sell homemade jam or vintage concert tees. It's where "community" becomes more than just a buzzword.





So, yeah, social media might be filled with silly dance challenges and viral cat videos, but don't miss out on the real benefit – it gives you a powerful way to connect with your customers, tell your brand's story, and make a tangible impact on your business.