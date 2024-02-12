"Do a Barrel Roll!" – How My Favourite Video Game Catchphrase Took Over the Internet

Okay, be honest – you've seen the phrase "Do a Barrel Roll!" plastered all over the internet. It's like this weird battle cry for those of us who spend way too much time online. But did you ever stop to think about where it actually came from? Get ready for a nostalgic trip because I'm about to take you down memory lane!

My love affair with Star Fox 64

Back in 1997, I was obsessed with Star Fox 64. I don't mean your run-of-the-mill kid obsession; I mean full-blown "this is all I think about" kind of mania. Those space battles, the crazy characters, and, of course, the voice commands! Peppy Hare, Fox McCloud's slightly overprotective wingman, had this way of shouting advice you couldn't quite ignore. Even in the heat of battle, his one-liners made me grin.



But none of those were the line. You know what I'm talking about. When things got dicey when enemies swarmed, Peppy would bellow in glorious desperation: "Do a Barrel Roll!" Honestly, at the time, it was just a quick way to dodge out of trouble. But oh boy, did that phrase stick with me.

A meme is born (and I have no idea how)

Years later, I'm not even sure when the internet exploded with "Do a Barrel Roll!" I was shocked, amazed, and weirdly proud. Turns out, I wasn't the only one who remembered Peppy's panicked yells. Message boards lit up, people shared images, and, of course, memes were absolutely everywhere. It felt like this secret inside joke from my childhood had suddenly burst into the mainstream.

Google knows a good meme when it sees one.

Even Google decided to have a bit of fun! For a while now, if you typed "Do a Barrel Roll" into the search bar, the whole dang page would actually spin around. How cool is that? It's like this little bit of nostalgia hidden in the code, just waiting for fans to get a kick out of it.

The thing about memes...

It's weird how "Do a Barrel Roll" went from this video game throwaway line to a full-on internet phenomenon. But that's just how memes work, right? They latch onto our sense of humor, our weird shared experiences, and the simple things we love.

Barrel Roll Mania: Beyond just memes

The influence of this meme didn't stop at message boards and image macros. "Do a Barrel Roll!" has a way of sneaking into all corners of pop culture. Who can resist a good ol' barrel roll, right?





And the folks behind Star Fox didn't forget their roots, either.





In Star Fox Zero, way back in 2016, good ol' Peppy still hollers "Barrel Roll!" every time he gets those maneuvers going.





It's heartwarming to see that they acknowledge the impact the game had.





The "Do a Barrel Roll!" spirit pops up in the most unexpected places, too. Remember Saints Row IV? At one point, you're straight-up ordered to "do a barrel roll" in the middle of the chaos. Plus, in the 2022 reboot of Saints Row, they have an achievement called "The Spins," which means, you guessed it – more barrel rolls! It might not be a direct shout-out to Star Fox, but you can't convince me it wasn't at least a little wink and a nod at the classic meme.





And, sometimes, a flying bunny yelling a space pilot command is all it takes to create something awesome and enduring. I mean, at least that's what my younger self would have thought!