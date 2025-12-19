I Got Tired of Updating Jira After Every Feature or Bug, So I Built a CLI

After spending hours on implementing a feature, the code works, tests pass, I'm feeling good. Time to commit and push: git add .\ngit commit -m "feat: add oauth"\ngit push git add .\ngit commit -m "feat: add oauth"\ngit push Done, right? Nope. Now I gotta open Jira. Find the ticket. Click into it. Write a detailed technical implementation summary, and change status from "In Progress" to "In Review". Then, tag the QA team. Log my hours. Click submit. Finally done. This happens 5-6 times a day. Every single day. After doing this for the millionth time, I thought: Why am I doing all this paperwork? And why am I context-switching to a browser just to fill out forms? What I Tried First I looked for existing solutions. Found Cursor's Jira MCP more feasible. Tried it. It does some things well - you can ask Cursor to fetch ticket details, update status, and add comments without opening a browser. But it didn't solve my actual problem: The limitations I hit: The limitations I hit: Git workflow – I prefer the terminal over Cursor for Git operations.Manual interaction required - Each Jira update needs a chat command. which is again time-consuming and boring for meContext switching to Cursor - Had to be inside the IDE. If I'm in the terminal doing git work, I'd have to switch to Cursor just for Jira updates. Custom field setup is painful - Time tracking fields, story points, and custom estimates all need explicit configuration.Chat-based workflow - Doesn't fit the "just commit and be done" flow I wanted Git workflow – I prefer the terminal over Cursor for Git operations. Git workflow Manual interaction required - Each Jira update needs a chat command. which is again time-consuming and boring for me Manual interaction required Context switching to Cursor - Had to be inside the IDE. If I'm in the terminal doing git work, I'd have to switch to Cursor just for Jira updates. Context switching to Cursor Custom field setup is painful - Time tracking fields, story points, and custom estimates all need explicit configuration. Custom field setup is painful Chat-based workflow - Doesn't fit the "just commit and be done" flow I wanted Chat-based workflow I wanted something simpler. Something that lives in my terminal where I already am. Something that automatically updates Jira when I push code, without me having to think about it. So I built a CLI for it - GitQuick What It Does gq cp gq cp One command. It: Generates a proper commit message by analyzing my actual code changes and ticket details\tPushes to remote\tUpdates the Jira ticket automatically\tLogs time, changes status, technical summary, whatever you need Generates a proper commit message by analyzing my actual code changes and ticket details Pushes to remote Updates the Jira ticket automatically Logs time, changes status, technical summary, whatever you need 15 seconds instead of 5 minutes. No browser required. Why I Built This I don’t hate Jira. I hate that after pushing code, I still have to open a browser and write a detailed technical summary. Here’s the actual workflow: I’d commit, push, then go to Jira and write implementation details, what changed, the technical approach, and testing notes. This part took the longest — about 3–5 minutes of writing out the same technical context I already had in my head while coding. And I’d forget to do it. Or I’d do it hours later, after I’d already moved on to something else and had to reconstruct what I did. GitQuick fixes this. How It Actually Works Starting a New Ticket # See what's in your backlog\ngq jira list\n\n# Create a branch from the ticket\ngq branch DH-1234 # See what's in your backlog\ngq jira list\n\n# Create a branch from the ticket\ngq branch DH-1234 It fetches the Jira ticket, figures out if it's a feature or bugfix, and creates something like: feature/ID-1234-implement-oauth-authentication feature/ID-1234-implement-oauth-authentication The ticket ID is now in the branch name. Every command after this knows which Jira ticket to update. I don't have to keep specifying it. Making Changes and Committing # After you make your changes:\ngq # After you make your changes:\ngq The AI looks at your git diff and generates a commit message. Yeah, AI commit messages are sometimes cool. Not always git diff feat(auth): ID-1234 implement OAuth 2.0 authentication with JWT tokens\n\n- Add OAuth2 provider configuration\n- Implement token refresh mechanism\n- Add secure session management feat(auth): ID-1234 implement OAuth 2.0 authentication with JWT tokens\n\n- Add OAuth2 provider configuration\n- Implement token refresh mechanism\n- Add secure session management Pushing and Updating Jira gq push gq push Or better yet: gq cp # commit + push in one go gq cp # commit + push in one go It pushes your code and asks: "Update Jira ticket ID-1234?" You say yes. It posts a comment with what you changed, updates the status, logs your time - whatever you configured. No browser. No context switch. Just keep coding. The Time Math I commit about 5-6 times a day. That's 30 minutes saved daily. 100 minutes weekly. Over a year? About 85 hours. That's more than two full work weeks I'm not spending on admin work. 85 hours Setup Takes 2 Minutes git clone https://github.com/vishnu-sp/GitQuick.git\ncd GitQuick\n./git-cli.sh init git clone https://github.com/vishnu-sp/GitQuick.git\ncd GitQuick\n./git-cli.sh init Pick your shell (zsh or bash)Choose your AI providerAdd your API key (stored in macOS Keychain or .env)Configure Jira (email, API token, base URL) Pick your shell (zsh or bash) Choose your AI provider Add your API key (stored in macOS Keychain or .env) Configure Jira (email, API token, base URL) That's it. Start using gq immediately. gq Things I Like About My Own Tool It doesn't force a workflow. I can use just the commit part. Or just the Jira part. Or everything. Your choice. It doesn't force a workflow. Multiple Jira instances. I work with client Jira instances. I can configure multiple and switch between them: Multiple Jira instances. gq jira add client https://client.atlassian.net\ngq jira select gq jira add client https://client.atlassian.net\ngq jira select Try It Try It Repo: github.com/vishnu-sp/GitQuick github.com/vishnu-sp/GitQuick github.com/vishnu-sp/GitQuick If you're tired of updating Jira manually, give it a shot. If you find bugs or want features, open an issue. If you want to contribute, PRs are welcome.