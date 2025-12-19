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I Got Tired of Updating Jira After Every Feature or Bug, So I Built a CLI

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byVish@littlevish

Software Engineer

December 19th, 2025
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Vish@littlevish

Software Engineer

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TOPICS

programming#jira#git-jira-automation#build-a-cli#developer-tools#jira-workflow-automation#ai-commit-messages#jira-cli-integration#devops-tooling

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