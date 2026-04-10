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I Got Tired of Searching for AI Tools - So I Built npx load-skill

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bySemianchuk Vitalii@fix2015

Front end developer

April 10th, 2026
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Semianchuk Vitalii@fix2015

Front end developer

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TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#claude#load-skill#npx-load-skill#ai-agent-skills#ai-skills#npx#ai-tools

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