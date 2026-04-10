I Got Tired of Searching for AI Tools - So I Built npx load-skill

npx load-skill [skill] npx load-skill [skill] Over the last year, I spent an unbelievable amount of time learning, testing, and improving how I work with AI systems. I built agents, experimented with frameworks, tried every new tool that popped up, and constantly pushed myself to understand how AI could be more useful in real workflows. The Problem: AI Agent Skills Are a Mess The Problem: AI Agent Skills Are a Mess AI agents aren’t monolithic. monolithic They’re basically collections of small, focused capabilities — “skills.” But right now, most developers store these skills in completely different ways: some put tools in /utilsothers mix them into long filesothers hide them inside frameworksothers copy/paste code from old projects some put tools in /utils others mix them into long files others hide them inside frameworks others copy/paste code from old projects The Idea: A Standard Skills Folder The Idea: A Standard Skills Folder The core concept behind load-skill is extremely simple: Put all your AI agent skills in one folder and automatically load them into your agent. Put all your AI agent skills in one folder automatically load them into your agent. That’s it. This creates a predictable structure: /skills\n ├── summarize.js\n ├── translate.js\n └── generateTitle.js /skills\n ├── summarize.js\n ├── translate.js\n └── generateTitle.js Each file exports one skill. load-skill loads everything automatically. load-skill Features 1,168 skills from official and community sources, pre-indexed and ready to installMulti-tool support — install skills for Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, or Gemini CLIFast search — find skills by name, description, or tagsAuto-scraper — update the registry from GitHub sources with load-skill updateProgrammatic API — use as a library in your own tools 1,168 skills from official and community sources, pre-indexed and ready to install 1,168 skills Multi-tool support — install skills for Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, or Gemini CLI Multi-tool support Fast search — find skills by name, description, or tags Fast search Auto-scraper — update the registry from GitHub sources with load-skill update Auto-scraper load-skill update Programmatic API — use as a library in your own tools Programmatic API load-skill list # List all skills\nload-skill list --source anthropics # Filter by source\nload-skill list --tag testing # Filter by tag\nload-skill list --tool cursor # Filter by compatible tool\n\nload-skill search react # Search by keyword\nload-skill search "api design" --tag backend\n\nload-skill info react-expert # Detailed info about a skill\nload-skill tags # Show all tags with counts\nload-skill sources # Show all skill sources\nload-skill list --json # Machine-readable output\nload-skill search react --json\nload-skill info react-expert --json load-skill list # List all skills\nload-skill list --source anthropics # Filter by source\nload-skill list --tag testing # Filter by tag\nload-skill list --tool cursor # Filter by compatible tool\n\nload-skill search react # Search by keyword\nload-skill search "api design" --tag backend\n\nload-skill info react-expert # Detailed info about a skill\nload-skill tags # Show all tags with counts\nload-skill sources # Show all skill sources\nload-skill list --json # Machine-readable output\nload-skill search react --json\nload-skill info react-expert --json GitHub (source code, issues, contributions): https://github.com/fix2015/load-skill https://github.com/fix2015/load-skill NPM Package (CLI + API): https://www.npmjs.com/package/load-skill https://www.npmjs.com/package/load-skill