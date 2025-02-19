My Story as a Mentor: How Learning and Teaching Impacted My Life

The Beginning of My Mentorship Journey

I am from Ukraine, a country that has known very hard times. During the times when war could break out at any moment or had already begun, many people lost their jobs and had to look for work elsewhere. This experience made me realize the importance of sharing my knowledge to help others. It was not only about technical knowledge but also about encouraging people and showing them a way out. The first people I helped were my friends, the friends I had in Ukraine, and the friends I had to help leave the country.





I founded ADPList, a platform on which I was able to mentor people around the world. I made a decision that changed my life - I decided to spend at least 30 minutes to an hour each day teaching others. Truth be told, this was one of the best decisions I have ever made.

The Importance of Mentorship in My Evolution

When I became a mentor, I did not just learn how to teach others, it became a process of self-development. Doing software development is one thing, but sharing knowledge is quite another – you have to become a psychologist, a teacher, and a friend. This realization made me grow not only in coding skills but also in communication, patience, and empathy. Mentoring also assisted me in developing my public reputation and personal brand. I also started posting my live sessions, tutorials, and algorithm challenges on my YouTube channel.





I grew my TikTok following and was an active contributor on HackerNoon. Also, I spent a lot of time developing and updating open-source projects on GitHub to use real-world coding examples for my mentees. On the way, I met a lot of interesting people, for example, Greg, a developer from Ukraine, who is engaged in the free teaching school Women For The Future. This school teaches Ukrainian women who have become jobless due to the crisis, develops their development skills, assists them in getting ready for interviews, and offers other forms of support like free mental health care. Greg and I even started a TikTok podcast to promote mentorship work.

A Recognized Mentor

Today, I am proud to be in the Top 1% Mentor Recognition – January 2025 on ADPList! This is very important to me because it shows how much I have influenced other people’s lives and how much I have developed as a person during this process. In mentorship, I have enhanced my skills, developed my communication skills, and formed strong ties with people from different parts of the world.

https://adplist.org/community-certifications/top1percent-jan-2025-engineering-7a0a70

Why You Should Begin Mentoring Today

Some people do not like to share their knowledge because they think it is a waste of time. But in fact, mentoring is an investment in yourself. It makes you a better person, makes you more skilled, more outgoing, and helps you to meet fantastic people. It is a process of development and exchange of experiences. If you want to change your life, then start mentoring today. You will be better, more experienced, and surrounded by friends and colleagues who will thank you for your guidance.



