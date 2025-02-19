136 reads

My Story as a Mentor: How Learning and Teaching Impacted My Life

by Semianchuk VitaliiFebruary 19th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

I founded ADPList, a platform on which I was able to mentor people around the world. I made a decision that changed my life - I decided to spend at least 30 minutes to an hour each day teaching others. Truth be told, this was one of the best decisions I have ever made.

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - My Story as a Mentor: How Learning and Teaching Impacted My Life
Semianchuk Vitalii HackerNoon profile picture

The Beginning of My Mentorship Journey

I am from Ukraine, a country that has known very hard times. During the times when war could break out at any moment or had already begun, many people lost their jobs and had to look for work elsewhere. This experience made me realize the importance of sharing my knowledge to help others. It was not only about technical knowledge but also about encouraging people and showing them a way out. The first people I helped were my friends, the friends I had in Ukraine, and the friends I had to help leave the country.


I founded ADPList, a platform on which I was able to mentor people around the world. I made a decision that changed my life - I decided to spend at least 30 minutes to an hour each day teaching others. Truth be told, this was one of the best decisions I have ever made.

The Importance of Mentorship in My Evolution

When I became a mentor, I did not just learn how to teach others, it became a process of self-development. Doing software development is one thing, but sharing knowledge is quite another – you have to become a psychologist, a teacher, and a friend. This realization made me grow not only in coding skills but also in communication, patience, and empathy. Mentoring also assisted me in developing my public reputation and personal brand. I also started posting my live sessions, tutorials, and algorithm challenges on my YouTube channel.


I grew my TikTok following and was an active contributor on HackerNoon. Also, I spent a lot of time developing and updating open-source projects on GitHub to use real-world coding examples for my mentees. On the way, I met a lot of interesting people, for example, Greg, a developer from Ukraine, who is engaged in the free teaching school Women For The Future. This school teaches Ukrainian women who have become jobless due to the crisis, develops their development skills, assists them in getting ready for interviews, and offers other forms of support like free mental health care. Greg and I even started a TikTok podcast to promote mentorship work.

A Recognized Mentor

Today, I am proud to be in the Top 1% Mentor Recognition – January 2025 on ADPList! This is very important to me because it shows how much I have influenced other people’s lives and how much I have developed as a person during this process. In mentorship, I have enhanced my skills, developed my communication skills, and formed strong ties with people from different parts of the world.

https://adplist.org/community-certifications/top1percent-jan-2025-engineering-7a0a70

Why You Should Begin Mentoring Today

Some people do not like to share their knowledge because they think it is a waste of time. But in fact, mentoring is an investment in yourself. It makes you a better person, makes you more skilled, more outgoing, and helps you to meet fantastic people. It is a process of development and exchange of experiences. If you want to change your life, then start mentoring today. You will be better, more experienced, and surrounded by friends and colleagues who will thank you for your guidance.


Notion
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Semianchuk Vitalii HackerNoon profile picture
Semianchuk Vitalii@fix2015
Front end developer
Read my storiesAbout @fix2015

TOPICS

purcat-imgscience#mentoring#javascript#coding#guidance#teaching#tech-mentorship#why-mentorship-is-important#mentorship-journey

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Newsbreak

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
If You Want to Learn JavaScript Through The Terminal, This Package Is For You
by fix2015
Jan 22, 2025
#javascript
Article Thumbnail
104 Stories To Learn About Go
by learn
May 03, 2023
#go
Article Thumbnail
105 Stories To Learn About Functional Programming
by learn
May 01, 2023
#functional-programming
Article Thumbnail
100+ Free Pluralsight Courses to learn Python, Java, and Spring Boot
by javinpaul
Apr 14, 2020
#programming
Article Thumbnail
10 Websites to Learn JavaScript for Beginners
by javinpaul
May 23, 2019
#programming
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks