I Founded a Successful Fintech Company at 16 - with Noonies Nominee Arian Adeli

I’m an Author and Entrepreneur. At 16 years-old, I founded my first company, Rivo Trading, a FinTech startup which has been nominated for the Best Trading Technology in 2020 and 2021 by Benzinga. I have since worked with many startups ranging from FinTech to FoodTech startups. I aim to utilize my passion for building things and solving problems to change the world for the better.