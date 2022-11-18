'I do not have confidence in it', says John Ray re/ FTX US Financials

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 3/20: the WRS Silo. WRS stands for West Realm Shires Inc, which includes FTX US.

I- THE PREPETITION DEBTORS

B - The WRS* Silo





12. The WRS Silo includes FTX US, an exchange for spot trading in digital assets and tokens. FTX US was founded in January 2020. FTX US is available to U.S. users and, according to statements by Mr. Bankman-Fried, had approximately one million users as of August 2022. FTX US’s spot exchange is registered with the Department of the Treasury (via the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network) as a money services business and holds a series of state money transmission licenses in the United States.





13. The WRS Silo also owns 100% of the equity interests in the LedgerX business, which is operated by non-Debtor LedgerX LLC (d/b/a FTX US Derivatives) (“LedgerX”). LedgerX offers futures, options, and swaps contracts on digital assets and other commodities to both U.S. and non-U.S. persons. LedgerX operates with licenses from the CFTC. Based on the information that I have reviewed at this time, LedgerX is solvent.





14. The WRS Silo also owns 100% of the equity interests in non-Debtor FTX Capital Markets LLC, which is an SEC-registered broker-dealer. Based on the information that I have reviewed at this time, FTX Capital Markets LLC is solvent.





15. The WRS Silo also owns 100% of the equity interests in non-Debtor Embed Financial Technologies Inc., as well as its wholly-owned non-Debtor subsidiary Embed Clearing LLC, which operates as a securities clearing firm and is an SEC-registered brokerdealer. Based on the information that I have reviewed at this time, each of these non-Debtor entities is solvent.





16. The WRS Silo also owns 100% of the equity interests in FTX Value Trust Company, a South Dakota Trust Company, which provides custodial services. Based on the information that I have reviewed at this time, this non-Debtor company is solvent.





17. The WRS Silo also owns 100% of other Debtor and non-Debtor companies operating miscellaneous businesses, such as video game development and a market place for trading non-fungible tokens. Finally, the WRS Silo has made loans and investments, including a loan of FTT tokens to BlockFi Inc. in a principal amount of FTT tokens valued at $250 million as of September 30, 2022.





18. I have been provided with an unaudited consolidated balance sheet for the WRS Silo as of September 30, 2022, which is the latest balance sheet available. The balance sheet shows $1.36 billion in total assets as of that date. However, because this balance sheet was produced while the Debtors were controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried, I do not have confidence in it, and the information therein may not be correct as of the date stated.





19. The chart below summarizes certain information regarding the WRS Silo’s consolidated assets as reflected in the September 30, 2022 balance sheet:





WRS Silo Balance Sheet - Total Assets as of Sept 30, 2022









(1) Amounts shown in thousands of U.S. Dollars. (2) In the above table, assets shown reflect the elimination of intercompany entries within and between the WRS Silo and Dotcom Silo. (3) Restricted cash at the WRS Silo is primarily comprised of approximately $250 million in restricted funds at non-Debtor LedgerX. (4) Customer custodial fund assets are comprised of fiat customer deposit balances. Balances of customer crypto assets deposited were not recorded as assets on the balance sheet and are not presented. (5) Loans receivable of $250 million consists of a loan by Debtor West Realm Shires Inc. to BlockFi Inc. of $250 million in FTT tokens. (6) Intangible assets (in the amount of $229 million) are not reflected above. These consist of values attributable to customer relationships and trade names. (7) Goodwill balance (in the amount of $135 million) is not reflected above.





20. To my knowledge, the WRS Silo Debtors do not have any long-term or funded debt. The WRS Silo Debtors are expected to have significant liabilities arising from crypto assets deposited by customers through the FTX US platform. However, such liabilities are not reflected in the financial statements prepared while these companies were under the control of Mr. Bankman-Fried. The chart below summarizes certain information regarding the WRS Silo’s consolidated liabilities as reflected in the September 30, 2022 balance sheet:





WRS Silo Balance Sheet - Total Liabilities as of Sept 30, 2022





(1) Amounts shown in thousands of U.S. Dollars. (2) In the above table, liabilities shown reflect the elimination of intercompany entries within and between the WRS Silo and Dotcom Silo. (3) Customer custodial fund liabilities are comprised of fiat customer deposit balances. Balances of customer crypto assets deposited are not presented.





21. All Debtors and non-Debtors in the WRS Silo are organized in the State of Delaware, other than non-Debtor FTX Vault Trust Company, which is a South Dakota Trust Company.





(*) WRS stands for West Realm Shires Inc., which includes includes the businesses known as “FTX US,” “LedgerX,” “FTX US Derivatives,” “FTX US Capital Markets,” and “Embed Clearing,” among other businesses; (See part 1 of 20, Corporate Organization and Identification of Four Silos)