I Built An SEO Content Software And Made $5k in a month: A Case-Study

Over the last 3 months I've consistently published 4-5 articles a day, of 500-3,000 words each using software I've developed myself. It's allowed me to learn, create, and publish 100x faster, with 10x better quality, without ANY writing (outside of deleting and organizing), and without ANY knowledge of the topics or SEO target keywords. The entire process end-to-end to write a full article takes minutes, with zero writing, with only 5-10 clicks. The software performs this "answer curation" over thousands of sources automatically.