220 reads

I Built an AI Prompt to Fight Post-Holiday Anxiety—And It Actually Works

by
byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

October 9th, 2025
featured image - I Built an AI Prompt to Fight Post-Holiday Anxiety—And It Actually Works
    Speed
    Voice
Hui
    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

    Story's Credibility
    Original Reporting
← Previous

I Built a 'God-Mode' AI Prompt to Master SEO and AI Search—And I'm Giving It Away

Up Next →

How I Built a Production-Grade AI Prompt That Writes Executive Summaries in 30 Minutes

About Author

Hui HackerNoon profile picture
Hui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

Read my storiesAbout @huizhudev

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#chatgpt#productivity#mental-health#prompt-engineering#work-life-balance#ai#wellness#remote-work

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Mas

Related Stories