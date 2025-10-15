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How I Built a Production-Grade AI Prompt That Writes Executive Summaries in 30 Minutes

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

October 15th, 2025
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    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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Hui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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machine-learning#ai#prompt-engineering#chatgpt#business-writing#productivity#startups#leadership#artificial-intelligence

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