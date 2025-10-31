You know that feeling when you have a great podcast idea but stare at a blank document, wondering how to turn it into something people will actually listen to? I've been there dozens of times. The problem isn't lack of ideas—it's the gap between concept and execution. Most AI prompts for podcast scripting give you generic, robotic-sounding content that feels like it was written by someone who's never actually recorded a podcast. So I spent months building something different. A comprehensive prompt system that transforms any AI (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, or Qwen) into a professional podcast scriptwriter who understands audio-first content, listener psychology, and what makes people actually stay engaged. Why Most Podcast Scripts Fail Let's be honest about what goes wrong: Generic AI output: "Welcome to another episode where we discuss interesting topics..." (Nobody cares) Generic AI output Wrong medium assumptions: Writing like a blog post instead of something people will hear without visual context Wrong medium assumptions Poor pacing: Either too dense or too sparse, missing the rhythm that keeps attention Poor pacing Weak hooks: Starting with "Today we're going to talk about..." instead of something that grabs attention immediately Weak hooks No engagement triggers: Missing the moments that make people lean in, nod, or reach for their phone to share No engagement triggers The issue? Most prompts treat podcast scripting like writing an article. But podcasts are different—they're intimate, conversational, and consumed while people are doing other things (driving, working, exercising). The Solution: Audio-First Script Engineering I built a prompt that understands podcasting isn't about information transfer—it's about connection and engagement. The system includes: 1. Professional Role Definition Instead of "helpful assistant," the AI becomes a "professional podcast scriptwriter with 10+ years of experience in audio content creation." Specific expertise matters. 2. Audio-First Content Structure The prompt enforces podcast-specific sections: Cold Open (0:30-1:00): Hook that captures attention immediately\nIntro Segment (1:00-2:00): Branding and value proposition\nMain Content (70-80% of runtime): Segments with natural transitions\nClosing Segment (2-3 minutes): Recap and clear call-to-action\nOutro (0:30): Music and credits Cold Open (0:30-1:00): Hook that captures attention immediately Cold Open Intro Segment (1:00-2:00): Branding and value proposition Intro Segment Main Content (70-80% of runtime): Segments with natural transitions Main Content Closing Segment (2-3 minutes): Recap and clear call-to-action Closing Segment Outro (0:30): Music and credits Outro 3. Technical Production Cues Because podcasts are audio, the prompt includes: Music cues: [MUSIC: Description]\nSound effects: [SFX: Description]\nPacing markers: [PAUSE] and **EMPHASIS**\nTimestamp estimates: [TIMESTAMP: 00:00]\nProduction notes: (NOTE: Direction for host) Music cues: [MUSIC: Description] [MUSIC: Description] Sound effects: [SFX: Description] [SFX: Description] Pacing markers: [PAUSE] and **EMPHASIS** [PAUSE] **EMPHASIS** Timestamp estimates: [TIMESTAMP: 00:00] [TIMESTAMP: 00:00] Production notes: (NOTE: Direction for host) (NOTE: Direction for host) 4. Conversational Writing Standards The prompt enforces natural language: Contractions and casual speech patterns\nMix of sentence lengths for rhythm\nDirect audience address ("you" instead of "listeners")\nEnergy variation markers for different segments Contractions and casual speech patterns Mix of sentence lengths for rhythm Direct audience address ("you" instead of "listeners") Energy variation markers for different segments 5. Format-Specific Adaptations Different podcast types need different approaches: Solo shows: Personal stories and direct advice\nInterviews: Flexible structure with guest expertise highlights\nNarrative: Storytelling techniques and suspense building\nCo-hosted: Banter and chemistry between hosts Solo shows: Personal stories and direct advice Solo shows Interviews: Flexible structure with guest expertise highlights Interviews Narrative: Storytelling techniques and suspense building Narrative Co-hosted: Banter and chemistry between hosts Co-hosted Real Results: Before and After Before the Prompt Typical AI output for podcast scripting: Welcome to episode 47. Today we will be discussing the importance of productivity in modern workplace environments. \n\nFirst, let's examine the historical context of productivity methodologies...\n\n[Continues for 20 minutes like a textbook chapter] Welcome to episode 47. Today we will be discussing the importance of productivity in modern workplace environments. \n\nFirst, let's examine the historical context of productivity methodologies...\n\n[Continues for 20 minutes like a textbook chapter] After the Prompt Output using the structured system: ## [TIMESTAMP: 00:00] COLD OPEN\n\n[MUSIC: Upbeat, optimistic intro fade in]\n\nYou know what's wild? The Complete Prompt System Here's the full prompt that transforms any AI into a professional podcast scriptwriter: # Role Definition\n\nYou are a professional podcast scriptwriter with 10+ years of experience in audio content creation. You specialize in crafting engaging, conversational scripts that sound natural when spoken aloud. Your expertise includes storytelling, interview structuring, narrative pacing, and creating memorable hooks that keep listeners engaged throughout the episode.\n\n**Core Competencies**:\n- Conversational writing that sounds authentic and engaging\n- Strategic placement of hooks, transitions, and calls-to-action\n- Understanding of audio-first content (no visual cues)\n- Expertise in various podcast formats (interview, solo, co-hosted, narrative)\n- Balancing entertainment value with informational content\n\n# Task Description\n\nCreate a comprehensive podcast script that is ready for recording. The script should sound natural when read aloud, maintain listener engagement throughout, and include all necessary technical cues for the host(s).\n\n**Input Information**:\n- **Podcast Name**: [Your podcast title]\n- **Episode Title**: [Specific episode topic]\n- **Format**: [Solo/Interview/Co-hosted/Narrative/Panel Discussion]\n- **Episode Length**: [Target duration in minutes]\n- **Target Audience**: [Demographic and interests]\n- **Key Messages**: [3-5 main points to cover]\n- **Guest Information** (if applicable): [Guest name, expertise, talking points]\n- **Tone**: [Professional/Casual/Educational/Entertaining/Inspirational]\n\n# Output Requirements\n\n## 1. Content Structure\n\nThe script must include the following sections:\n\n### **COLD OPEN** (0:30-1:00)\n- Powerful hook or teaser that captures attention immediately\n- Introduces the episode's core value proposition\n- Creates curiosity or emotional connection\n\n### **INTRO SEGMENT** (1:00-2:00)\n- Podcast branding (name, tagline, host introduction)\n- Episode title and guest introduction (if applicable)\n- Brief overview of what listeners will learn/experience\n- Sponsor mention (if applicable)\n\n### **MAIN CONTENT** (70-80% of total runtime)\n- **Segment 1**: [Topic/Question 1]\n - Key talking points\n - Supporting examples/stories\n - Transition cue\n \n- **Segment 2**: [Topic/Question 2]\n - Key talking points\n - Supporting examples/stories\n - Transition cue\n\n- **Segment 3**: [Topic/Question 3]\n - Key talking points\n - Supporting examples/stories\n - Transition cue\n\n### **MID-ROLL** (if episode > 20 minutes)\n- Natural transition to ad/sponsor message\n- Re-engagement hook to bring listeners back\n\n### **CLOSING SEGMENT** (2-3 minutes)\n- Recap of key takeaways (2-3 bullet points)\n- Call-to-action (subscribe, review, visit website)\n- Guest outro and how to connect (if applicable)\n- Preview of next episode (if available)\n- Sign-off with podcast tagline\n\n### **OUTRO MUSIC & CREDITS** (0:30)\n- Music fade cue\n- Production credits (optional)\n\n## 2. Quality Standards\n\n- **Conversational Flow**: Script should sound natural, not scripted when read aloud\n- **Engagement Rhythm**: Include hooks every 3-5 minutes to maintain attention\n- **Pacing Markers**: Indicate pauses, emphasis, and tone shifts\n- **Time Management**: Include timestamp estimates for each section\n- **Audio-First Writing**: Avoid references to visual elements; use descriptive language\n- **Authenticity**: Maintain the host's natural voice and personality\n\n## 3. Format Requirements\n\n**Technical Notation System**:\n- `[MUSIC: Description]` - Music cues\n- `[SFX: Description]` - Sound effects\n- `[PAUSE]` - Brief pause for emphasis\n- `**EMPHASIS**` - Words to emphasize\n- `[TIMESTAMP: 00:00]` - Time markers\n- `(NOTE: Direction for host)` - Production notes\n- `[AD BREAK]` - Commercial break markers\n\n**Word Count Guidance**:\n- Approximately 150-180 words per minute of speaking time\n- For a 30-minute episode: 4,500-5,400 words\n\n## 4. Include cold open, intro, 3 main segments, and strong closing\n2. Write in conversational tone - how people actually talk\n3. Add [MUSIC] and [PAUSE] cues where appropriate\n4. Keep it engaging with stories/examples every few minutes\n5. Total word count: approximately [150 × duration in minutes] words\n\n**Style**: [Professional/Casual/Educational/etc.]\n\n**Key Points to Cover**:\n- [Point 1]\n- [Point 2]\n- [Point 3]\n\nDeliver a ready-to-record script with timestamp markers. Create a podcast script for:\n\n**Podcast**: [Name] \n**Episode**: [Title/Topic] \n**Length**: [Duration] \n**Format**: [Solo/Interview/etc.] \n**Audience**: [Who they are]\n\n**Requirements**:\n1. Include cold open, intro, 3 main segments, and strong closing\n2. Write in conversational tone - how people actually talk\n3. Add [MUSIC] and [PAUSE] cues where appropriate\n4. Keep it engaging with stories/examples every few minutes\n5. Total word count: approximately [150 × duration in minutes] words\n\n**Style**: [Professional/Casual/Educational/etc.]\n\n**Key Points to Cover**:\n- [Point 1]\n- [Point 2]\n- [Point 3]\n\nDeliver a ready-to-record script with timestamp markers. 💡 Usage Guide 📝 Basic Usage How to Fill Out the Prompt: How to Fill Out the Prompt Podcast Name: Your show's official title\nEpisode Title: Specific topic or episode number/name\nFormat: Choose from common types:\n\nSolo: Single host talking directly to audience\nInterview: Host + guest conversation\nCo-hosted: Multiple regular hosts\nNarrative: Storytelling format\nPanel: Multiple guests discussing a topic\n\n\nTarget Length: Be realistic (20-60 minutes is standard)\nKey Messages: What should listeners remember? Podcast Name: Your show's official title Podcast Name Episode Title: Specific topic or episode number/name Episode Title Format: Choose from common types:\n\nSolo: Single host talking directly to audience\nInterview: Host + guest conversation\nCo-hosted: Multiple regular hosts\nNarrative: Storytelling format\nPanel: Multiple guests discussing a topic Format Solo: Single host talking directly to audience\nInterview: Host + guest conversation\nCo-hosted: Multiple regular hosts\nNarrative: Storytelling format\nPanel: Multiple guests discussing a topic Solo: Single host talking directly to audience Solo Interview: Host + guest conversation Interview Co-hosted: Multiple regular hosts Co-hosted Narrative: Storytelling format Narrative Panel: Multiple guests discussing a topic Panel Target Length: Be realistic (20-60 minutes is standard) Target Length Key Messages: What should listeners remember? Key Messages Example Input: Example Input Podcast Name: Tech Leaders Unplugged\nEpisode Title: How AI is Transforming Healthcare\nFormat: Interview\nEpisode Length: 35 minutes\nTarget Audience: Tech professionals, healthcare innovators\nKey Messages:\n 1. Current AI applications in diagnostics\n 2. Privacy concerns and solutions\n 3. Future predictions for next 5 years\nGuest: Dr. Sarah Chen, Chief AI Officer at MedTech Innovations\nTone: Professional yet conversational, educational Podcast Name: Tech Leaders Unplugged\nEpisode Title: How AI is Transforming Healthcare\nFormat: Interview\nEpisode Length: 35 minutes\nTarget Audience: Tech professionals, healthcare innovators\nKey Messages:\n 1. Current AI applications in diagnostics\n 2. Privacy concerns and solutions\n 3. Future predictions for next 5 years\nGuest: Dr. Sarah Chen, Chief AI Officer at MedTech Innovations\nTone: Professional yet conversational, educational 🔧 Advanced Customization Scenario 1: High-Energy True Crime Podcast **Modifications to Add**:\n- Tone: Dramatic, suspenseful, conversational\n- Additional Requirements:\n - Include dramatic pauses and emphasis markers\n - Add sound effect suggestions [SFX: Door creaking, footsteps, etc.]\n - Build tension throughout narrative\n - Include cliffhangers before ad breaks\n - End with listener engagement (theories, discussion prompts)\n\n**Style Direction**: "Write like you're telling this story to friends over coffee, but with dramatic flair" **Modifications to Add**:\n- Tone: Dramatic, suspenseful, conversational\n- Additional Requirements:\n - Include dramatic pauses and emphasis markers\n - Add sound effect suggestions [SFX: Door creaking, footsteps, etc.]\n - Build tension throughout narrative\n - Include cliffhangers before ad breaks\n - End with listener engagement (theories, discussion prompts)\n\n**Style Direction**: "Write like you're telling this story to friends over coffee, but with dramatic flair" Scenario 2: Educational Business Podcast **Modifications to Add**:\n- Tone: Authoritative but accessible\n- Additional Requirements:\n - Include actionable takeaways after each segment\n - Add "Pause and Reflect" moments for key insights\n - Provide real-world examples/case studies\n - Include listener exercise or homework\n - Reference show notes/resources\n\n**Style Direction**: "Balance expertise with relatability - explain concepts clearly without dumbing down" **Modifications to Add**:\n- Tone: Authoritative but accessible\n- Additional Requirements:\n - Include actionable takeaways after each segment\n - Add "Pause and Reflect" moments for key insights\n - Provide real-world examples/case studies\n - Include listener exercise or homework\n - Reference show notes/resources\n\n**Style Direction**: "Balance expertise with relatability - explain concepts clearly without dumbing down" 🌟 Example Outputs Example 1: Solo Educational Podcast (Personal Finance) Input: Input Podcast Name: Money Matters Made Simple\nEpisode: 5 Ways to Save $500 This Month\nFormat: Solo\nLength: 20 minutes\nAudience: Young professionals (25-35), beginner to intermediate financial literacy\nKey Messages: Practical saving strategies, mindset shift, immediate action steps\nTone: Friendly, motivational, practical Podcast Name: Money Matters Made Simple\nEpisode: 5 Ways to Save $500 This Month\nFormat: Solo\nLength: 20 minutes\nAudience: Young professionals (25-35), beginner to intermediate financial literacy\nKey Messages: Practical saving strategies, mindset shift, immediate action steps\nTone: Friendly, motivational, practical Output Sample: Output Sample # MONEY MATTERS MADE SIMPLE - Episode 47: 5 Ways to Save $500 This Month\n\n**Estimated Runtime**: 20 minutes\n**Format**: Solo Host\n**Date**: 2025-11-05\n\n---\n\n## [TIMESTAMP: 00:00] COLD OPEN\n\n[MUSIC: Upbeat, optimistic intro fade in]\n\nYou know what's wild? Most of us spend more time choosing what to watch on Netflix than we do looking at where our money actually goes. And I get it—thinking about finances can feel overwhelming, right?\n\nBut here's the thing: what if I told you that you could save **five hundred dollars** this month without giving up your morning coffee or living on ramen noodles?\n\n[PAUSE]\n\nSounds too good to be true? Stick around, because I'm about to break down five realistic, actually-doable strategies that could put an extra $500 back in your pocket by the end of November.\n\n[MUSIC: Fade out]\n\n---\n\n## [TIMESTAMP: 00:45] INTRO\n\n[MUSIC: Main theme]\n\nWelcome to Money Matters Made Simple—I'm your host, Jordan Ellis, and this is the podcast where we take the intimidation out of personal finance and replace it with actionable strategies you can implement **today**.\n\nIf you're new here, welcome! And if you're a returning listener, thank you for being part of this community of money-smart folks.\n\nToday's episode is all about immediate impact. We're not talking about long-term investment strategies or complex financial instruments. This is pure, practical money-saving tactics you can start using this week.\n\n[TIMESTAMP: 01:15] SEGMENT 1: THE SUBSCRIPTION AUDIT\n\nAlright, let's dive into strategy number one, and honestly? This one alone could get you to that $500 goal.\n\n**The Subscription Audit.**\n\n(NOTE: Slow down, emphasize)\n\nHere's what I want you to do—right now, pull out your phone. I'm serious! Pause this if you need to, because this exercise takes about 10 minutes and could save you hundreds.\n\n[PAUSE]\n\nOpen your banking app or credit card statement and scroll through the last two months. Look for any recurring charges. And I mean **all** of them. In 2025, we've got AI meeting assistants, virtual reality offices, and collaboration tools that predict what we need before we even ask for it.\n\nBut here's the question nobody's really answering: are we actually working **better**, or just... differently?\n\n**MARCUS** (Preview clip): "The tools are incredible. The technology is there. But we're solving the wrong problems."\n\n**HOST**: That's Marcus Thompson, CEO of CollabSpace, and trust me—what he's about to share about the future of remote work will change how you think about your entire tech stack.\n\n[MUSIC: Fade to theme]\n\n---\n\n## [TIMESTAMP: 00:45] INTRO\n\n[MUSIC: Main theme]\n\nWelcome to Tech Leaders Unplugged—I'm Alex Rivera, and this is where we go beyond the press releases and get real talk from the people building the technology that's shaping our world.\n\nToday, I'm talking with Marcus Thompson. Marcus is the CEO and co-founder of CollabSpace, which just hit 10 million users this year. But before that, he spent eight years at Google leading distributed teams, and he's been thinking about remote work since way before it was cool.\n\nMarcus, welcome to the show!\n\n**MARCUS**: Thanks for having me, Alex! Great to be here.\n\n**HOST**: So I want to jump right in because you said something in a recent interview that kind of broke my brain a little bit. You said most remote work tools are—quote—"solving yesterday's problems." Hook Placement Pattern Interrupts: Change energy, introduce sound effects, or shift topic right when attention might wane Pattern Interrupts Callback Humor: Reference earlier moments in episode to reward attentive listeners Callback Humor Preview Teasing: Mention upcoming segments ("We'll get to that explosive story in just a minute...") Preview Teasing Value Reminders: Periodically remind listeners why this matters to them specifically Value Reminders 2️⃣ Improve Conversational Authenticity Methods: Methods Use Contractions Liberally: Use Contractions Liberally ❌ "We are going to discuss..."\n✅ "We're gonna talk about..." ❌ "We are going to discuss..." ✅ "We're gonna talk about..." Include Verbal Fillers Strategically: Include Verbal Fillers Strategically "You know what I mean?"\n"...and honestly..."\n"Here's the thing..." "You know what I mean?" "...and honestly..." "Here's the thing..." Write Incomplete Sentences: Write Incomplete Sentences "The best approach? Start small."\n"So here's what happened—crazy story—we completely missed it." "The best approach? Start small." "So here's what happened—crazy story—we completely missed it." Add Conversational Asides: Add Conversational Asides (Laughs) "I know, right?"\n"And don't even get me started on..."\n"Real quick before we move on..." (Laughs) "I know, right?" "And don't even get me started on..." "Real quick before we move on..." 3️⃣ Optimize for Audio-Only Medium Best Practices: Best Practices Verbal Signposting: "Now we're moving to tip number two..." (listeners can't see section headers)\nDescriptive References: Instead of "as you can see in this image," say "imagine a graph where..."\nRepetition for Emphasis: Key points should be mentioned 2-3 times throughout episode\nSound Descriptions: "You hear that? That's the sound of..." (lean into the audio medium)\nAvoid Visual Crutches: Don't say "I'll put that link in the show notes"—give verbal CTA too Verbal Signposting: "Now we're moving to tip number two..." (listeners can't see section headers) Verbal Signposting Descriptive References: Instead of "as you can see in this image," say "imagine a graph where..." Descriptive References Repetition for Emphasis: Key points should be mentioned 2-3 times throughout episode Repetition for Emphasis Sound Descriptions: "You hear that? That's the sound of..." (lean into the audio medium) Sound Descriptions Avoid Visual Crutches: Don't say "I'll put that link in the show notes"—give verbal CTA too Avoid Visual Crutches 🛠️ Common Problems & Solutions Q1: The script sounds too stiff and formal when read aloud Solutions: Solutions Read your script out loud BEFORE finalizing—if you wouldn't say it in conversation, rewrite it\nUse contractions everywhere (I'm, you're, we'll, didn't)\nBreak up long sentences into shorter, punchier ones\nAdd "um," "you know," "like" strategically (but sparingly) for naturalness\nWrite how your host actually speaks—study their speech patterns from previous episodes\nInclude emotional cues: [laughs], [sighs], [excited], [thoughtful pause] Read your script out loud BEFORE finalizing—if you wouldn't say it in conversation, rewrite it Use contractions everywhere (I'm, you're, we'll, didn't) Break up long sentences into shorter, punchier ones Add "um," "you know," "like" strategically (but sparingly) for naturalness Write how your host actually speaks—study their speech patterns from previous episodes Include emotional cues: [laughs], [sighs], [excited], [thoughtful pause] Q2: Running way over/under target episode length Solutions: Solutions For Accuracy: Practice read-through 2-3 paragraphs and time yourself—adjust word count accordingly\nBuilt-in Flexibility: Mark optional segments [OPTIONAL: Can cut if running long]\nModular Design: Structure script in self-contained blocks that can be removed without breaking flow\nExpansion Points: Note places where host can elaborate [Can expand with personal story here]\nUse Pacing Markers: [TIMESTAMP: XX:XX] throughout to check pacing during recording\nWord Count Formula: 150 words/minute for casual speaking, 180 for faster-paced shows For Accuracy: Practice read-through 2-3 paragraphs and time yourself—adjust word count accordingly For Accuracy Built-in Flexibility: Mark optional segments [OPTIONAL: Can cut if running long] Built-in Flexibility Modular Design: Structure script in self-contained blocks that can be removed without breaking flow Modular Design Expansion Points: Note places where host can elaborate [Can expand with personal story here] Expansion Points Use Pacing Markers: [TIMESTAMP: XX:XX] throughout to check pacing during recording Use Pacing Markers Word Count Formula: 150 words/minute for casual speaking, 180 for faster-paced shows Word Count Formula Q3: Transitions between segments feel abrupt or awkward Solutions: Solutions Bridge Sentences: End each segment with a preview of what's next\n\nExample: "So that's how the technology works—but now let's talk about why it matters to YOU..."\n\n\nMusical Transitions: Use [MUSIC: Brief transition sting] to signal topic changes\nCallback References: Link new segment to something mentioned earlier\n\nExample: "Remember when I mentioned that surprising statistic? Question Bridges: End with a question that the next segment answers Question Bridges Energy Shifts: Mark tone changes [Shift to more serious tone] to help host adjust delivery Energy Shifts 📊 Quality Assessment Standards Output Quality Evaluation Matrix Dimension\n\nScoring Criteria\n\nPass Threshold\n\n\n\nConversational Flow\n\nReads naturally aloud; uses contractions, casual language; sounds unscripted\n\n85%+ sounds conversational when read aloud\n\n\n\nStructural Integrity\n\nClear intro/body/outro; logical segment progression; smooth transitions\n\nAll required sections present and well-connected\n\n\n\nEngagement Factor\n\nHooks every 3-5 min; stories/examples; direct audience address; energy variation\n\nMinimum 4-6 engagement elements per 20-minute segment\n\n\n\nTechnical Completeness\n\nProper music/SFX cues; timestamp markers; production notes; emphasis markers\n\nAll technical elements clearly marked and consistent\n\n\n\nTiming Accuracy\n\nWord count matches target duration (±10%); pacing markers throughout\n\nWithin 2 minutes of target length when recorded\n\n\n\nAudience Alignment\n\nLanguage level, references, and tone match target demographic\n\nContent appropriate for stated audience\n\n\n\nBrand Voice Consistency\n\nReflects podcast's established personality and style\n\nHost's authentic voice maintained throughout\n\n\n\nActionability\n\nClear takeaways; specific examples; listeners know what to do next\n\nMinimum 3 concrete takeaways or action items Dimension\n\nScoring Criteria\n\nPass Threshold\n\n\n\nConversational Flow\n\nReads naturally aloud; uses contractions, casual language; sounds unscripted\n\n85%+ sounds conversational when read aloud\n\n\n\nStructural Integrity\n\nClear intro/body/outro; logical segment progression; smooth transitions\n\nAll required sections present and well-connected\n\n\n\nEngagement Factor\n\nHooks every 3-5 min; stories/examples; direct audience address; energy variation\n\nMinimum 4-6 engagement elements per 20-minute segment\n\n\n\nTechnical Completeness\n\nProper music/SFX cues; timestamp markers; production notes; emphasis markers\n\nAll technical elements clearly marked and consistent\n\n\n\nTiming Accuracy\n\nWord count matches target duration (±10%); pacing markers throughout\n\nWithin 2 minutes of target length when recorded\n\n\n\nAudience Alignment\n\nLanguage level, references, and tone match target demographic\n\nContent appropriate for stated audience\n\n\n\nBrand Voice Consistency\n\nReflects podcast's established personality and style\n\nHost's authentic voice maintained throughout\n\n\n\nActionability\n\nClear takeaways; specific examples; listeners know what to do next\n\nMinimum 3 concrete takeaways or action items Dimension\n\nScoring Criteria\n\nPass Threshold Dimension Dimension Scoring Criteria Scoring Criteria Pass Threshold Pass Threshold Conversational Flow\n\nReads naturally aloud; uses contractions, casual language; sounds unscripted\n\n85%+ sounds conversational when read aloud Conversational Flow Conversational Flow Conversational Flow Reads naturally aloud; uses contractions, casual language; sounds unscripted Reads naturally aloud; uses contractions, casual language; sounds unscripted 85%+ sounds conversational when read aloud 85%+ sounds conversational when read aloud Structural Integrity\n\nClear intro/body/outro; logical segment progression; smooth transitions\n\nAll required sections present and well-connected Structural Integrity Structural Integrity Structural Integrity Clear intro/body/outro; logical segment progression; smooth transitions Clear intro/body/outro; logical segment progression; smooth transitions All required sections present and well-connected All required sections present and well-connected Engagement Factor\n\nHooks every 3-5 min; stories/examples; direct audience address; energy variation\n\nMinimum 4-6 engagement elements per 20-minute segment Engagement Factor Engagement Factor Engagement Factor Hooks every 3-5 min; stories/examples; direct audience address; energy variation Hooks every 3-5 min; stories/examples; direct audience address; energy variation Minimum 4-6 engagement elements per 20-minute segment Minimum 4-6 engagement elements per 20-minute segment Technical Completeness\n\nProper music/SFX cues; timestamp markers; production notes; emphasis markers\n\nAll technical elements clearly marked and consistent Technical Completeness Technical Completeness Technical Completeness Proper music/SFX cues; timestamp markers; production notes; emphasis markers Proper music/SFX cues; timestamp markers; production notes; emphasis markers All technical elements clearly marked and consistent All technical elements clearly marked and consistent Timing Accuracy\n\nWord count matches target duration (±10%); pacing markers throughout\n\nWithin 2 minutes of target length when recorded Timing Accuracy Timing Accuracy Timing Accuracy Word count matches target duration (±10%); pacing markers throughout Word count matches target duration (±10%); pacing markers throughout Within 2 minutes of target length when recorded Within 2 minutes of target length when recorded Audience Alignment\n\nLanguage level, references, and tone match target demographic\n\nContent appropriate for stated audience Audience Alignment Audience Alignment Audience Alignment Language level, references, and tone match target demographic Language level, references, and tone match target demographic Content appropriate for stated audience Content appropriate for stated audience Brand Voice Consistency\n\nReflects podcast's established personality and style\n\nHost's authentic voice maintained throughout Brand Voice Consistency Brand Voice Consistency Brand Voice Consistency Reflects podcast's established personality and style Reflects podcast's established personality and style Host's authentic voice maintained throughout Host's authentic voice maintained throughout Actionability\n\nClear takeaways; specific examples; listeners know what to do next\n\nMinimum 3 concrete takeaways or action items Actionability Actionability Actionability Clear takeaways; specific examples; listeners know what to do next Clear takeaways; specific examples; listeners know what to do next Minimum 3 concrete takeaways or action items Minimum 3 concrete takeaways or action items 🎓 Advanced Application Scenarios Scenario A: Narrative True Crime Podcast Key Elements: Dramatic storytelling, timeline reconstruction, suspense building, ethical sensitivity Key Elements Structure Recommendations: Structure Recommendations Cold Open: Gripping scene from story's climax (30-60 seconds)\nChapter 1: The Beginning - Establish characters, setting, normal life\nChapter 2: The Incident - Detail crime/event with suspense\nChapter 3: The Investigation - Unfold clues, interviews, developments\nChapter 4: Resolution/Current Status - Where things stand now\nReflection: Host's thoughtful conclusion on broader themes Cold Open: Gripping scene from story's climax (30-60 seconds) Cold Open Chapter 1: The Beginning - Establish characters, setting, normal life Chapter 1 Chapter 2: The Incident - Detail crime/event with suspense Chapter 2 Chapter 3: The Investigation - Unfold clues, interviews, developments Chapter 3 Chapter 4: Resolution/Current Status - Where things stand now Chapter 4 Reflection: Host's thoughtful conclusion on broader themes Reflection Script Techniques: Script Techniques Use present tense for immediacy: "She walks into the room..." not "She walked..."\nInclude [DRAMATIC PAUSE] and [MUSIC SWELL] for tension\nSound design is crucial: [SFX: Footsteps on gravel], [SFX: Door creaking]\nEthical markers: [SENSITIVITY NOTE: Victim's family members]\nTime-jump markers: [Jump forward three months...] Use present tense for immediacy: "She walks into the room..." not "She walked..." Include [DRAMATIC PAUSE] and [MUSIC SWELL] for tension Sound design is crucial: [SFX: Footsteps on gravel], [SFX: Door creaking] Ethical markers: [SENSITIVITY NOTE: Victim's family members] Time-jump markers: [Jump forward three months...] Scenario B: Educational Business Podcast Key Elements: Authority building, practical frameworks, case studies, actionable insights Key Elements Structure Recommendations: Structure Recommendations Hook: Startling statistic or common misconception\nFramework Introduction: Name and explain your core concept\nDeep Dive: Break down each component with examples\nCase Study: Real-world application (success story)\nImplementation: Step-by-step guide for listeners\nCommon Pitfalls: What to avoid\nAction Steps: Specific homework for listeners Hook: Startling statistic or common misconception Hook Framework Introduction: Name and explain your core concept Framework Introduction Deep Dive: Break down each component with examples Deep Dive Case Study: Real-world application (success story) Case Study Implementation: Step-by-step guide for listeners Implementation Common Pitfalls: What to avoid Common Pitfalls Action Steps: Specific homework for listeners Action Steps Script Techniques: Script Techniques Use teaching phrases: "Here's the key thing to understand..."\nInclude [SLOW DOWN—important concept] markers\nReference show notes: "I've put a worksheet in the show notes..."\nBuild progression: "First...second...third..."\nReinforce learning: "Remember when I mentioned X? This is why it matters..." Use teaching phrases: "Here's the key thing to understand..." Include [SLOW DOWN—important concept] markers Reference show notes: "I've put a worksheet in the show notes..." Build progression: "First...second...third..." Reinforce learning: "Remember when I mentioned X? This is why it matters..." ✅ Pre-Production Checklist Prompt Quality [ ]Role definition establishes credible podcast scriptwriter expertise\n[ ]Task description clearly outlines script creation requirements\n[ ]Output structure covers all essential podcast segments\n[ ]Quality standards are measurable and specific\n[ ]Technical notation system is consistent throughout [ ]Role definition establishes credible podcast scriptwriter expertise [ ] [ ]Task description clearly outlines script creation requirements [ ] [ ]Output structure covers all essential podcast segments [ ] [ ]Quality standards are measurable and specific [ ] [ ]Technical notation system is consistent throughout [ ] Usability [ ]Input parameters are clearly explained with examples\n[ ]Multiple format options (solo, interview, co-hosted) are addressed\n[ ]Provides 2+ complete example outputs for different scenarios\n[ ]Includes troubleshooting for common scripting problems\n[ ]Offers customization options for different podcast genres [ ]Input parameters are clearly explained with examples [ ] [ ]Multiple format options (solo, interview, co-hosted) are addressed [ ] [ ]Provides 2+ complete example outputs for different scenarios [ ] [ ]Includes troubleshooting for common scripting problems [ ] [ ]Offers customization options for different podcast genres [ ] Completeness [ ]Quick-use simplified version is available\n[ ]Covers beginner to advanced use cases\n[ ]Quality assessment rubric is provided\n[ ]Advanced optimization techniques included\n[ ]References external resources for deeper learning [ ]Quick-use simplified version is available [ ] [ ]Covers beginner to advanced use cases [ ] [ ]Quality assessment rubric is provided [ ] [ ]Advanced optimization techniques included [ ] [ ]References external resources for deeper learning [ ] Production-Readiness [ ]Script includes all technical cues needed for recording\n[ ]Timing estimates help producers plan episode length\n[ ]Format is easy to read during recording sessions\n[ ]Notes distinguish between scripted and flexible sections\n[ ]Call-to-action and sponsor integration guidance included [ ]Script includes all technical cues needed for recording [ ] [ ]Timing estimates help producers plan episode length [ ] [ ]Format is easy to read during recording sessions [ ] [ ]Notes distinguish between scripted and flexible sections [ ] [ ]Call-to-action and sponsor integration guidance included [ ] 🎯 Executive Summary This AI prompt transforms podcast planning into professional script creation, dramatically reducing production time while increasing content quality. Whether you're launching your first podcast or producing your 200th episode, this template ensures every script is engaging, well-paced, and ready to record. Core Formula: Core Formula Compelling Podcast Script = \n Strong Hook + Natural Conversation + Strategic Pacing + Clear Value + Authentic Voice Compelling Podcast Script = \n Strong Hook + Natural Conversation + Strategic Pacing + Clear Value + Authentic Voice Implementation Roadmap: Implementation Roadmap Start Simple: Use the quick-use template for your first 3-5 episodes to get comfortable\nTest and Iterate: Record, listen back, and note what felt natural vs. forced\nCustomize Your Style: Adapt the template to match your unique voice and format\nBuild a System: Create personal variations for recurring segment types\nScale Quality: Use the full prompt for important episodes (guests, launches, sponsored content) Start Simple: Use the quick-use template for your first 3-5 episodes to get comfortable Start Simple Test and Iterate: Record, listen back, and note what felt natural vs. forced Test and Iterate Customize Your Style: Adapt the template to match your unique voice and format Customize Your Style Build a System: Create personal variations for recurring segment types Build a System Scale Quality: Use the full prompt for important episodes (guests, launches, sponsored content) Scale Quality Success Metrics to Track: Success Metrics to Track Listener retention rates (especially at 5, 10, 15-minute marks)\nEpisode completion rates\nRecording time vs. final episode length (efficiency)\nNumber of takes needed per section\nListener feedback on specific segments Listener retention rates (especially at 5, 10, 15-minute marks) Episode completion rates Recording time vs. final episode length (efficiency) Number of takes needed per section Listener feedback on specific segments 🌟 Great podcasts start with great scripts. Let AI handle the structure so you can focus on the storytelling! Great podcasts start with great scripts. Let AI handle the structure so you can focus on the storytelling!