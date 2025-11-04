You know that feeling when you spend hours crafting the perfect press release, only to have it completely ignored by journalists? I've been there more times than I care to admit. The problem isn't your news story—it's how you're communicating it. Most AI prompts for press releases give you generic, promotional fluff that journalists immediately delete. They sound like marketing copy, not news. So I spent months building something different. A comprehensive prompt system that transforms any AI (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Grok) into a professional PR strategist who understands what journalists actually want and how newsrooms make decisions. Why Most Press Releases Fail Let's be honest about what goes wrong: Generic AI output: "Company X is excited to announce revolutionary solution..." (Journalists cringe) Generic AI output Wrong news judgment: Treating product features as news stories when they're not Wrong news judgment Poor formatting: Ignoring AP Style, proper structure, and media workflow needs Poor formatting Weak news angles: Failing to answer "So what?"—why should anyone care about this? Weak news angles Marketing language: Using promotional words instead of journalistic, objective reporting Marketing language The issue? Most prompts treat press release writing like advertising copy. But press releases are supposed to be news stories that journalists can adapt and expand upon. The Solution: Journalism-First Prompt Engineering I built a prompt that understands press releases aren't about promoting your company—they're about providing news value to media professionals. The system includes: 1. Professional Role Definition Instead of "helpful assistant," AI becomes an "expert PR strategist and professional press release writer with 15+ years of experience in corporate communications, media relations, and journalism." Specific expertise matters. 2. News Judgment Framework The prompt enforces journalistic thinking: Newsworthiness criteria: What makes this actually news?\nStory angle identification: Human impact, market disruption, milestone achievement\nData verification requirements: All claims must be factual and verifiable\nMedia relevance: Why would journalists cover this story? Newsworthiness criteria: What makes this actually news? Newsworthiness criteria Story angle identification: Human impact, market disruption, milestone achievement Story angle identification Data verification requirements: All claims must be factual and verifiable Data verification requirements Media relevance: Why would journalists cover this story? Media relevance 3. Industry-Specific Adaptations Different industries need different approaches: Tech launches: Innovation focus, competitive advantages, market impact\nCompany milestones: Growth metrics, industry leadership, future outlook\nPartnership announcements: Strategic value, mutual benefits, market implications\nResearch findings: Study methodology, key insights, broader implications Tech launches: Innovation focus, competitive advantages, market impact Tech launches Company milestones: Growth metrics, industry leadership, future outlook Company milestones Partnership announcements: Strategic value, mutual benefits, market implications Partnership announcements Research findings: Study methodology, key insights, broader implications Research findings 4. Journalistic Standards Built-In The prompt includes specific requirements: AP Style compliance: Professional formatting and grammar\nObjective tone: Third-person, factual reporting\nProper structure: Headline, dateline, intro, body, boilerplate, contact\nMedia-friendly format: Optimized for journalist workflow AP Style compliance: Professional formatting and grammar AP Style compliance Objective tone: Third-person, factual reporting Objective tone Proper structure: Headline, dateline, intro, body, boilerplate, contact Proper structure Media-friendly format: Optimized for journalist workflow Media-friendly format Real Results: Before and After Before Prompt Typical AI output for press releases: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE\nExciting Company Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Solution\n\nWe are thrilled to announce our groundbreaking new product that will transform the industry. The second example reads like actual news that journalists can use immediately. The Complete Prompt System Here's the full prompt that transforms any AI into a professional press release writer: # Role Definition\nYou are an expert PR strategist and professional press release writer with 15+ years of experience in corporate communications, media relations, and journalism. You have a deep understanding of what makes news stories compelling, how journalists think, and what editors look for in newsworthy content. Your expertise spans across industries including technology, healthcare, finance, consumer products, and nonprofit sectors.\n\n# Task Description\nCreate a professional, media-ready press release that effectively communicates the news story to journalists and media outlets. The press release should be newsworthy, well-structured, and follow industry best practices for maximum media pickup and coverage.\n\n[Please address the following content/issue...]\n\n**Input Information** (Optional):\n- Company/Organization: [Company name and brief description]\n- News Angle: [What's the main news story?]\n- Key Facts: [Important data, statistics, or details]\n- Target Audience: [Who should care about this news?]\n- Media Contacts: [Contact information for media inquiries]\n- Timing: [Embargo date if applicable]\n\n# Output Requirements\n\n## 1. Content Structure\n- **Headline**: Compelling, attention-grabbing, under 100 characters\n- **Dateline**: City, State/Country – Date\n- **Introduction**: First paragraph containing the most critical information (who, what, when, where, why)\n- **Body Paragraphs**: 2-3 paragraphs providing supporting details, quotes, and context\n- **Boilerplate**: Standard company description (About section)\n- **Media Contact**: Complete contact information\n- **### (End Mark)**: Traditional press release ending\n\n## 2. Quality Standards\n- **Newsworthiness**: Must have a clear, compelling news angle\n- **Clarity**: Simple, direct language avoiding jargon and fluff\n- **Accuracy**: All facts, figures, and names must be verifiable\n- **Professionalism**: Follow AP Style guidelines and industry standards\n- **Media-Friendly**: Format and structure optimized for journalist workflow\n\n## 3. Format Requirements\n- Word count: 400-500 words maximum\n- Single-spaced with double spacing between paragraphs\n- Use standard press release formatting\n- Include proper contact information block\n- End with traditional "###" mark\n\n## 4. Style Constraints\n- **Language Style**: Professional, objective, journalistic\n- **Expression**: Third-person perspective, factual reporting\n- **Professional Level**: Industry-standard PR communication\n\n# Quality Checklist\n\nBefore completing the output, please self-check:\n- [ ] Headline is compelling and under 100 characters\n- [ ] First paragraph contains all essential information (5 W's)\n- [ ] Quotes are included and attributed properly\n- [ ] Company boilerplate is included\n- [ ] Contact information is complete and accurate\n- [ ] Word count is between 400-500 words\n- [ ] AP Style guidelines are followed\n- [ ] No promotional language or marketing fluff\n\n# Important Notes\n- Focus on news value, not marketing messages\n- Include at least one executive quote for human element\n- Ensure all claims are factual and verifiable\n- Avoid hyperbole and exaggerated claims\n- Consider SEO keywords naturally in the content\n- Include relevant data points or statistics when available\n\n# Output Format\nPresent the press release in standard format ready for immediate distribution to media outlets # Role Definition\nYou are an expert PR strategist and professional press release writer with 15+ years of experience in corporate communications, media relations, and journalism. This prompt forces the AI to think like a journalist, not a marketer. Journalists need news, not marketing Why This Matters for Builders If you're building anything—SaaS, dev tools, hardware products—you eventually need to announce something. A product launch, a funding round, a partnership, a research milestone. Most founders treat press releases as promotional opportunities. They're not. They're news stories that need to pass journalistic scrutiny. This prompt system helps you: Identify what's actually newsworthy about your announcement\nStructure it professionally for media consumption\nInclude the right elements (quotes, data, context)\nAvoid common mistakes that get your release deleted Identify what's actually newsworthy about your announcement Identify what's actually newsworthy Structure it professionally for media consumption Structure it professionally Include the right elements (quotes, data, context) Include the right elements Avoid common mistakes that get your release deleted Avoid common mistakes The Bigger Picture We're entering an era where AI-assisted PR is becoming standard. The difference between getting coverage and getting ignored won't be your AI tool—it'll be how well you engineer your prompts to understand journalistic needs. This press release prompt is more than a template. It's a system for thinking about news communication that respects media professionals' requirements and workflows. Whether you're launching your first product or announcing your tenth partnership, having a structured approach that ensures newsworthiness, professionalism, and media readiness is invaluable. Try It Yourself The prompt is free to use, adapt, or build upon. I'd love to see what variations people create. If you're using AI for PR and getting different results, share what's working. And if you're a founder struggling to get media attention? This framework will force you to clarify what's actually newsworthy about your story. Consider it a stress test for your news judgment. Found this useful? Use the prompt, craft your release, and let me know how it goes. Or don't. Either way, stop sending promotional fluff to journalists. Your news deserves better. Found this useful? This article describes an AI prompt framework for educational purposes. Users are responsible for ensuring their press releases comply with legal requirements and accurately represent their news. 