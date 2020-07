I Built a VSCode Extension: ngrok for VSCode

@ philnash Phil Nash Developer evangelist for Twilio and Authy. I love writing JavaScript and Ruby. console.log('🍻');

Over the Easter weekend, a four day weekend characterised by lockdowns all over the world, I decided to use the extra time I had at home to start a new project and learn a new skill. By the end of the weekend I was proud to release my first VSCode extension: ngrok for VSCode

What’s that now?

VSCode is my current favourite text editor, built by Microsoft and based on JavaScript (well, mostly TypeScript ).

As I was using VSCode last week I wondered if there was an extension that made it easier to use ngrok. I had a search and found one under development and one that started a web server as well as running ngrok . So I decided to build the extension I wanted to see in the marketplace.

What does it do?



either a port number or by choosing one of your named tunnels from your With version 1 of the extension you can start an ngrok tunnel witheither a port number or by choosing one of your named tunnels from your ngrok config file . There is one available setting, where you can set a custom path to a config file.

Once a tunnel is running you can then open the ngrok dashboard or close the tunnel.

All the commands are available from the VSCode command palette.

It’s simple so far, but I wanted to keep the scope small and get it released.

The code is all open source and you can find it on GitHub

What’s next?



already an ngrok user. If it’s useful then I am looking for feedback, I would love for you to try the extension out, especially if you arealready an ngrok user. If it’s useful then I am looking for feedback, bug reports and feature requests so I can continue to improve it.



that can give more information on and control over currently running

ngrok tunnels. I should probably work out how to write tests for the

extension too. One idea I have already is to provide a Status Bar Item or Tree View that can give more information on and control over currently runningngrok tunnels. I should probably work out how to write tests for theextension too.

What do you think?

Previously published at https://philna.sh/blog/2020/04/14/ngrok-for-vscode/

Tags