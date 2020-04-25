I Built a VSCode Extension: ngrok for VSCode
Over the Easter weekend, a four day weekend characterised by lockdowns all over the world, I decided to use the extra time I had at home to start a new project and learn a new skill. By the end of the weekend I was proud to release my first VSCode extension: ngrok for VSCode
What’s that now?
ngrok
is a command line tool built by Alan Shreve
that you can use to expose your localhost server with a publicly available URL. It’s great for sharing access to an application running on your own machine, testing web applications on mobile devices or testing webhook integrations. For example, I’m a big fan of using ngrok to test my webhooks
when I am working with Twilio applications.
What does it do?
With version 1 of the extension you can start an ngrok tunnel with
either a port number or by choosing one of your named tunnels from your ngrok config file
. There is one available setting, where you can set a custom path to a config file.
All the commands are available from the VSCode command palette.
It’s simple so far, but I wanted to keep the scope small and get it released.
What’s next?
I would love for you to try the extension out, especially if you are
already an ngrok user. If it’s useful then I am looking for feedback, bug reports and feature requests
so I can continue to improve it.
One idea I have already is to provide a Status Bar Item
or Tree View
that can give more information on and control over currently running
ngrok tunnels. I should probably work out how to write tests for the
extension too.
What do you think?
