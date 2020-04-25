I Built a VSCode Extension: ngrok for VSCode

Over the Easter weekend, a four day weekend characterised by lockdowns all over the world, I decided to use the extra time I had at home to start a new project and learn a new skill. By the end of the weekend I was proud to release my first VSCode extension: ngrok for VSCode

What’s that now?

VSCode is my current favourite text editor, built by Microsoft and based on JavaScript (well, mostly TypeScript ).

What does it do?



With version 1 of the extension you can start an ngrok tunnel with either a port number or by choosing one of your named tunnels from your ngrok config file. There is one available setting, where you can set a custom path to a config file.

Once a tunnel is running you can then open the ngrok dashboard or close the tunnel.

All the commands are available from the VSCode command palette.

It’s simple so far, but I wanted to keep the scope small and get it released.

What’s next?



I would love for you to try the extension out, especially if you are already an ngrok user. If it's useful then I am looking for feedback, bug reports and feature requests so I can continue to improve it.



that can give more information on and control over currently running

ngrok tunnels. I should probably work out how to write tests for the

One idea I have already is to provide a Status Bar Item or Tree View that can give more information on and control over currently running ngrok tunnels. I should probably work out how to write tests for the extension too.

What do you think?

