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I Built a Tiny Browser-Only Encryption Tool Because I Don’t Trust Your Backend

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byZealer1995@zealer

Bitcoin/ETH holder; Exploring blockchain, AI

December 8th, 2025
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Zealer1995

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Zealer1995@zealer

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Bitcoin/ETH holder; Exploring blockchain, AI

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#encryption#web-security#client-side-encryption#web-crypto-api#aes-gcm-encryption#static-site-security#password-based-encryption#data-privacy-tools

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