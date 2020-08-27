"I Believe That People Need To Always Be Motivated", Interview with Murilo Roque Paiva da Silva

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Murilo Roque Paiva da Silva from Brazil, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Technology categories.

Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Murilo.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Web Design

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Hi, I’m Murilo, a full-stack developer, whose specializations are Ruby, Rails, and Javascript. Currently, I’m looking for local and remote full-stack development opportunities, particularly in small businesses and startups.

I enjoy creating applications, teaching, and helping people in my community whenever they need it. I recently graduated from Microverse, a remote full-stack development program with a focus on git-standup and peer to peer programming. Just in the past year, I’ve built 43 projects, registered 943 hours, and completed 53 coding challenges.

Prior to Microverse, I worked as an Operations Manager in Oil Filtration, which is where I found my love for process automation and programming. In our plant, we had multiple chemical processes happening simultaneously, from which some needed the most amount of time to complete. My goal was to optimize them by collecting data, creating graphs, and making computational calculations to discover what we had to focus on improving.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I am excited to be chosen to participate in this award right now!

5. What are you worried about right now?

Nothing at all.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Just be yourself and do everything possible to become succesful.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It didn't change, I always worked remotely.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I would invest it in my local storage.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I believe that people need to always be motivated, despite all the things that go wrong.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

LinkedIn, GitHub and Instagram

11. What are you currently learning?

I am learning React right now.

