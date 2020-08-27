"I Believe That People Need To Always Be Motivated", Interview with Murilo Roque Paiva da Silva

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.
Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Murilo Roque Paiva da Silva from Brazil, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Technology categories.
Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Murilo.
Hi, I’m Murilo, a full-stack developer, whose specializations are Ruby, Rails, and Javascript. Currently, I’m looking for local and remote full-stack development opportunities, particularly in small businesses and startups.
I enjoy creating applications, teaching, and helping people in my community whenever they need it. I recently graduated from Microverse, a remote full-stack development program with a focus on git-standup and peer to peer programming. Just in the past year, I’ve built 43 projects, registered 943 hours, and completed 53 coding challenges.
Prior to Microverse, I worked as an Operations Manager in Oil Filtration, which is where I found my love for process automation and programming. In our plant, we had multiple chemical processes happening simultaneously, from which some needed the most amount of time to complete. My goal was to optimize them by collecting data, creating graphs, and making computational calculations to discover what we had to focus on improving.
I am excited to be chosen to participate in this award right now!
Nothing at all.
Just be yourself and do everything possible to become succesful.
It didn't change, I always worked remotely.
I would invest it in my local storage.
I believe that people need to always be motivated, despite all the things that go wrong.
LinkedIn, GitHub and Instagram
I am learning React right now.
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
