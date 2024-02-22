Search icon
    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Multi-solitonic and Gyratonic Gravitational Waves

    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Multi-solitonic and Gyratonic Gravitational Waves

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
February 22nd, 2024
    One century ago Kaluza and Klein constructed a 5-dimensional gravitation theory unified with electromagnetism.
    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Igor Yu. Potemine, Institut de Math´ematiques, Universit´e Paul Sabatier.

    9 Multi-solitonic and gyratonic gravitational waves

    So, we are interested in Robinson-Trautman metrics describing expanding spacetimes with spherical gravitational waves. Multi-soliton solutions of this type, associated with matter trapping, correspond to our Gogberashvili multiverses.


    If we admit that the null matter field has some internal spin / angular momentum, there are also more general (multi-)gyratonic solutions. They give rise to rotating Gogberashvili models/multiverses.


    This intriguing topic, including a thorough comparison ot two models, should be studied in more details. In particular, the harmony of transcosmic spheres should acquire more complete meaning.

    purcat-imgscience #5-dimensional-gravity #black-hole #multiverse #spherical-shell #multiverse-research-paper #black-hole-physics #nested-gogberashvili-shells #5-dimensional-multiverses

