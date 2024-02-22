Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Elliptic and Spiral Galaxies

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Igor Yu. Potemine, Institut de Math´ematiques, Universit´e Paul Sabatier.

10 Elliptic and spiral galaxies

It seems that it partially explains the classification of galaxies, harboring supermassive black holes at their cores. Indeed, on the one hand, supermassive black holes of multi-solitonic type could generate elliptic galaxies.





On the other hand, multi-gyratonic black holes could generate spiral galaxies. The number of spirals and their configuration is related in this case to the number of multiversal layers and the harmony of the spheres (cf. sections 4 and 9).





Relativistic jets, emitting by supermassive black holes at galaxy cores, also suggest their gyratonic nature.