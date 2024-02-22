Search icon
    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Dark Energy and Multiversal Nurseries

    by Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to beFebruary 22nd, 2024
    One century ago Kaluza and Klein constructed a 5-dimensional gravitation theory unified with electromagnetism.
    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Igor Yu. Potemine, Institut de Math´ematiques, Universit´e Paul Sabatier.

    7 Dark energy and multiversal nurseries

    It is possible to endow the Hyperverse with a metric approximately describing several widely separated Gogberashvili multiverses. For example, one can use the work of Kashif Alvi on widely separated binary black holes [4].


    In our picture, the Hyperverse has numerous powerful sources of dark energy with large local cosmological constants. Those sources play role of the nurseries of multiverses.


    The situation is somewhat similar to the star formation and stellar nurseries in galaxies. In the latter case, it is related to the collapsing matter in giant molecular clouds.


    Notice that, in our constructions, the dark energy is a higher-dimensional phenomenon of the Hyperverse.

