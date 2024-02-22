Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Cosmological Coupling

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Igor Yu. Potemine, Institut de Math´ematiques, Universit´e Paul Sabatier.

11 Cosmological coupling

Our constructions are consistent with the modern theory of cosmological coupling [9].





Recent astronomical observations show the abundance of black holes with unexpectedly high masses. Croker et al. proposed a mechanism, explaining the growth of black holes through anomalous coupling of matter with gravity [10].





It implies that the expansion of the universe and a large (but hidden) cosmological constant contribute to the growth of black hole masses.