“Hustling is the art of practicing capitalism without capital”

David Frankel relayed this quote from Regie Gibson, which was delivered at Cue Ball Capital’s annual gathering, as a reminder that capital is a constraint — though probably not the biggest constraint facing most startups. Hustle tends to be in much shorter supply. Here are a few inspiring stories of entrepreneurs illustrating the power of hustle over capital:
Limor Fried started AdaFruit out of her dorm room at MIT and has bootstrapped her ecommerce/electronics startup (now based in NYC) to $45M in revenue with 105 FTEs, and a product line which features 400+ hardware products and kits. Read this Make: Magazine profile to learn more about the company, including how they’ve acquired 20M+ YouTube views, 100K Twitter followers, and 2M monthly website visits.
Unity, makers of the game engine that powers Pokemon Go and 34% of top mobile games just raised $400M from PE giant Silver Lake. Even more interesting is the history of how the founders hustled during the company’s first four years, building out mobile-friendly 3-D rendering tech, forgoing salary, and even waiting tables to pay the bills before raising venture capital.
Mark Suster makes a compelling argument that profitability is overrated for companies that are well suited to venture capital. It’s a nuanced argument, but one that almost any entrepreneur would benefit from reading. Here’s an excerpt:
If the market they are targeting is very large and fast growing, then the venture-backed businesses often make it harder for the non-venture-backed businesses to compete in the long-term. If the markets aren’t large then the company who managed its costs may be able to get a modest exit at a fair price and make the team wealthy precisely because they didn’t take on venture capital. The VC-backed businesses sometimes “blow up.” As is often the case — there are no obvious or right answers.
Fred Wilson responded with a post about the beneficial effects enjoyed by his portfolio companies that have prioritized profitability. Brad Feld shared his experience from the dot-com era, “I learned that the markets reward growth until they don’t. Then they reward profitability.” Also, be sure to read Roger Ehrenberg’s thoughtful contribution to the discussion.
By David Frankel, Partner
An excerpt:
I’m fortunate to have been involved with some amazing entrepreneurs and startups over the years, but each of those deals had some flaw when I invested. These obviously weren’t disqualifying; it’s just the reality that high-risk seed-stage venture investing is predicated on … risk. That’s why I’m both excited and somewhat concerned that I’ve recently had the opportunity to invest in a deal that is as close to the platonic ideal that I’m ever likely to see.
By Micah Rosenbloom, Partner
An excerpt:
It might be a useful exercise for founders to think of themselves as auteurs rather than entrepreneurs. Filmmakers and founders are both creative professionals, but directors have to contend with a world where capital is a fixed sum, not a seemingly endless stream.
Directors must have a vision for their product, a rough understanding of what it would cost to realize that vision, and then execute within those constraints. Contrast that to startup founders who always have the possibility of raising another round of funding.
Strict limitations for filmmakers have led to a slew of indie projects, made on shoe-string budgets by unknown creators, that go on to rival star-studded Hollywood blockbusters. For instance:
These are career-making projects that put stars, and catchphrases, on the map. All were made — at most — with a series A level of funding. What makes these low-budget films so successful? There seem to be a few common themes:
By Eric Paley, Partner & Joe Flaherty, C&C
We’ve expanded our list of entrepreneurs who have become VCs and found that billion dollar outcomes remain in short supply.
OpenGov CEO Zach Bookman appeared on CNBC to discuss how tech companies can help streamline and strengthen government services [CNBC]
Omada Health raised $50M from Cigna to fight diabetes [Omada]
PillPack announced a new package design and PharmacyOS [Wired]
Sense360 released data demonstrating that meal delivery apps don’t cannibalize restaurant sales. [CNBC]
Bumpers breaks down the new changes to Apple’s podcast ecosystem [Bumpers]
Andela is one of the Wall Street Journal’s “25 Tech Companies to Watch” [WSJ]
