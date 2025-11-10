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Humanity Protocol Integrates Open Finance into Human ID

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byKashvi Pandey@kashvipandey

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November 10th, 2025
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web3#humanity-protocol#human-id#mastercard-open-finance#decentralized-identity#web3-finance#zero-knowledge-proofs#financial-data-verification#good-company

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