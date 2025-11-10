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Daniel Zakharov, CEO of Buburuza, on Why You'll Monitor Money Instead of Managing It Soon

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byKashvi Pandey@kashvipandey

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November 10th, 2025
featured image - Daniel Zakharov, CEO of Buburuza, on Why You'll Monitor Money Instead of Managing It Soon
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finance#daniel-zakharov#buburuza#ai-financial-assistants#emotional-spending#personal-finance-automation#ai-money-management#fintech-innovation#good-company

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