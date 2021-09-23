How You Can Invest in the Metaverse Today

1,186 reads

The easiest way to invest in the future of the metaverse is to purchase the cryptocurrencies of the projects. Buy digital land within metaverse projects is one way to stake your claim in the project. With Sandbox you can buy SAND, with Wilder World you can also buy WILD, with StarLink, [StarLink], [UFO Gaming, and [Star Atlas] Some of the most promising projects include [Wilder World](https://infowilderworld.com/), [The Sandbox[https://www.sandbox].