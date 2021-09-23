Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How You Can Invest in the Metaverse Today by@barthillerich

How You Can Invest in the Metaverse Today

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The easiest way to invest in the future of the metaverse is to purchase the cryptocurrencies of the projects. Buy digital land within metaverse projects is one way to stake your claim in the project. With Sandbox you can buy SAND, with Wilder World you can also buy WILD, with StarLink, [StarLink], [UFO Gaming, and [Star Atlas] Some of the most promising projects include [Wilder World](https://infowilderworld.com/), [The Sandbox[https://www.sandbox].
image
Bart Hillerich Hacker Noon profile picture

@barthillerich
Bart Hillerich

Wandering the Metaverse...

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Bored Ape Yacht Club Set to Transcend Rarity-Based Valuations by @barthillerich
#metaverse
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#gaming-metaverse#the-sandbox-game#metaverse-gaming#metaverse#nft#blockchain-gaming#decentralized-internet#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading