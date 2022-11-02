Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How Website Personalization Makes Account-Based Marketing More Effectiveby@esatartug9

    How Website Personalization Makes Account-Based Marketing More Effective

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Account-based marketing (ABM) is a strategic approach to B2B marketing that focuses on key accounts rather than mass targeting. Each account is treated as a market in its own right, with its own unique needs and objectives. This approach allows businesses to tailor their marketing efforts to specific accounts, increasing the likelihood of success. By tailoring your content and messaging specifically for each account, you can ensure that your efforts are as effective as possible. Technology that allows for a more personalized engagement at scale, there’s no reason your business can’t implement a personalized ABM strategy of its own.
    featured image - How Website Personalization Makes Account-Based Marketing More Effective
    business#marketing#website#optimization
    Esat Artug HackerNoon profile picture

    @esatartug9

    Esat Artug

    Receive Stories from @esatartug9

    react to story with heart
    Esat Artug HackerNoon profile picture
    by Esat Artug @esatartug9.Content creator who likes to cook and write about content marketing, personalization, and digital customer experience...
    Ninetailed
    Segment-DM

    Let Your Engineers & PMs focus on Product. Apply for $50K Credits!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    MACH Architecture: A 2023 Guide
    Published at Nov 29, 2022 by esatartug9 #composability
    Article Thumbnail
    Crafting Effective SLAs That Build Trust With Customers
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by dbasalai #customer-experience
    Article Thumbnail
    The Role of Cloud Cost Intelligence in Digital Transformation
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by jonstojanmedia #cloud
    Article Thumbnail
    Effective Strategies for Efficient Data Extraction
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by leodatuum #data-science
    Article Thumbnail
    Mastering Strategic Integration of Corporate Information Systems
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by alexandergolovnya #business
    Article Thumbnail
    Quickbooks Online vs. Xero and 5 Alternatives for 2023
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by othman72hn #saas-tools
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa