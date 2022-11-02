How Website Personalization Makes Account-Based Marketing More Effective

Too Long; Didn't Read Account-based marketing (ABM) is a strategic approach to B2B marketing that focuses on key accounts rather than mass targeting. Each account is treated as a market in its own right, with its own unique needs and objectives. This approach allows businesses to tailor their marketing efforts to specific accounts, increasing the likelihood of success. By tailoring your content and messaging specifically for each account, you can ensure that your efforts are as effective as possible. Technology that allows for a more personalized engagement at scale, there’s no reason your business can’t implement a personalized ABM strategy of its own.