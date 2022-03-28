How Waymo Combines Lidar and Cameras for 3D Object Detection

0 How do autonomous vehicles see? How do they work, how can they see the world, and what do they see exactly compared to us? Understanding how they work is essential if we want to put them on the road, primarily if you work in the government or build the next regulations. We will look into this in the video with a new research paper by Waymo and Google Research. Watch the video! We previously covered how Tesla autopilot sees and works, but they are different from conventional autonomous vehicles.

How do autonomous vehicles see?

You’ve probably heard of LiDAR sensors or other weird cameras they are using. But how do they work, how can they see the world, and what do they see exactly compared to us? Understanding how they work is essential if we want to put them on the road, primarily if you work in the government or build the next regulations. But also as a client of these services.

We previously covered how Tesla autopilot sees and works, but they are different from conventional autonomous vehicles. Tesla only uses cameras to understand the world, while most of them, like Waymo, use regular cameras and 3D LiDAR sensors. These LiDAR sensors are pretty simple to understand: they won’t produce images like regular cameras but 3D point clouds. LiDAR cameras measure the distance between objects, calculating the pulse laser’s traveling time that they project to the object.

Still, how can we efficiently combine this information and have the vehicle understand it? And what does the vehicle end up seeing? Only points everywhere? Is it enough for driving on our roads? We will look into this in the video with a new research paper by Waymo and Google Research...

References

► Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/waymo-lidar/►Piergiovanni, A.J., Casser, V., Ryoo, M.S. and Angelova, A., 2021.

4d-net for learned multi-modal alignment. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF

International Conference on Computer Vision (pp. 15435–15445). https://openaccess.thecvf.com/content/ICCV2021/papers/Piergiovanni_4D-Net_for_Learned_Multi-Modal_Alignment_ICCV_2021_paper.pdf

►Google Research's blog post: https://ai.googleblog.com/2022/02/4d-net-learning-multi-modal-alignment.html?m=1

Video transcript

