How Virtual Learning Can Create Real-World Opportunities

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work

2.1 The Impact of Blockchain Technology on Education

2.2 Incorporating Scratch into Tinker Learning for Computational Thinking

2.3 Using Polygon SDK for JavaScript to Interact with a Smart Contract

2.4 Challenges in Blockchain Education and the Need for User-friendly Tools

3 Methods

4 Results

5 Discussion

6 Conclusions and References

6 CONCLUSIONS

The emphasis in the education metaverse is on exchanging ideas and transforming thinking rather than simply expanding equipment. Important concepts integrated into the metaverse include "value creation," "value transformation," and "the concept of ownership," which have significant impact and meaning for personal development.





Value exchange is a core concept in the education metaverse, derived from the "effect" learners demonstrated in knowledge content, form, and meaning, which is dispersedly verified in the blockchain framework. Once the "effect" is stored as a unique token, it possesses an outstanding "value." Once learners keep value, internal motivation drives external learning behavior, generating value for others which drives personal pursuit, resulting in a repeated exchange pattern in both virtual and real worlds, like co-creation and collaboration in virtual worlds and deal in real worlds.





The value exchange has far-reaching impacts on personal development. Firstly, value exchange stimulates internal motivation, making learning an engaging, challenging, and rewarding experience rather than a forced and dull behavior. Secondly, value exchange makes it easier for individuals to recognize their value and, in turn, identify their strengths and weaknesses, developing their talents and expertise. Additionally, value exchange can help individuals build social networks, cooperate, learn, and grow with others, promoting their social skills and team spirit.





Finally, the application of value exchange in the education metaverse will be realized through blockchain technology, which allows data and funds to be linked directly through the blockchain without the need for cumbersome centralized financial flows, and how to turn this data into valuable services, making users naturally willing to pay. This not only promotes the development of education but also enables individuals to gain more value and growth. In the future education metaverse, value exchange will become an important concept, and the application of blockchain technology will become an essential tool for achieving this goal. The education metaverse will achieve human development and progress through joint efforts.





If K-12 students can reduce the threshold for entering the blockchain world and have the opportunity to participate in development and implementation through the method proposed in this article, the impact and meaning of value exchange can become even more profound. Through the realization of blockchain technology, learners and educators can exchange values more freely, co-create and extend value. This value can not only exist in the virtual world but also transform into actual wealth and social influence in real life. We look forward to the new education system bringing more possibilities and opportunities for personal development and social progress.

REFERENCES

Authors: (1) Yun-Cheng Tsai, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan ([email protected]); (2) Jiun-Yu Huang, Small Town Intelligence Co., Ltd, Taiwan ([email protected]); (3) Da-Ru Chiou, Taitung Tung Hai Junior High School, Taiwan ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



