How Twilio Sent Code to Space  by@briannadelvalle

How Twilio Sent Code to Space

Twilio invited code submissions to run code in the stratosphere. The code was required to be a small webpage that could be viewed offline. The payload would be displayed on the balloon’s monitor. The balloon landed on the edge of a mountain range, three-fourths of a mile above the Colorado River, and the recovery zone over 100 miles away from the landing zone was 20 miles from the launch site. The mission was part of the SIGNAL user conference, and in celebration of [the launch of [TwilioQuest 3.2]
image
Brianna DelValle Hacker Noon profile picture

@briannadelvalle
Brianna DelValle

Math teacher turned software developer. Developer Educator at Twilio.

