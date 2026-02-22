126 reads

How Tokenization Makes Recurring Payments Safer for Merchants and Cardholders

by
byMariia Berdysheva@berdysheva

A human being writing for other humans

February 22nd, 2026
featured image - How Tokenization Makes Recurring Payments Safer for Merchants and Cardholders
    Speed
    Voice
Mariia Berdysheva
← Previous

Don't Fall Into the 'Microservices Are Cool' Trap and Know When to Stick to Monolith Instead

About Author

Mariia Berdysheva HackerNoon profile picture
Mariia Berdysheva@berdysheva

A human being writing for other humans

Read my storiesAbout @berdysheva

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#tokenization#payment-tokenization#visa-token-service#mastercard-mdes#pci-compliance#token-cryptogram#subscription-payment-security#iso-8583-authorization

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories