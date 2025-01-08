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Don't Fall Into the 'Microservices Are Cool' Trap and Know When to Stick to Monolith Instead

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byMariia Berdysheva@berdysheva

A human being writing for other humans

January 8th, 2025
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Mariia Berdysheva@berdysheva

A human being writing for other humans

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programming#monolith#strangler-fig-pattern#modular-monolith#kubernetes#strangler-fig#microservices#microservices-are-cool#hackernoon-top-story

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