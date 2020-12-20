Cloud Compliance And Regulation Resources

Encryption Consulting is a cyber-consulting firm providing an array of services in all aspects of Encryption.
Customers and Cloud Service Provider (CSP) share the responsibility of security and compliance. Thus, the organization would have the freedom to have architect their security and compliance needs, according to the services they utilize from the CSP and the services they intend to achieve. CSP has the responsibility to provide services securely and to provide physical security of the cloud. If, however, a customer opts for Software-as-a-service, then the CSP provides standard compliance. Still, the organization has to check if it meets its regulations and compliance levels to strive to achieve. All Cloud services (such ad different forms of databases) are not created equal. Policies and procedures should be agreed upon between CSP and client for all security requirements and operations responsibility.
Let’s dive into particular compliance and regulations maintained within the industry.
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) is a set of security standards formed in 2004 to secure credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud. PCI DSS is a set of compliance, which is a requirement for any business.
Let’s suppose payment card data is stored, processed, or transmitted to a cloud environment. In that case, PCI DSS will apply to that environment and will involve validation of CSP’s infrastructure and the client’s usage of that environment.
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is the core of Europe’s digital privacy legislation. “The digital future of Europe can only be built on trust. With solid common standards for data protection, people can be sure they are in control of their personal information,” said Andrus Ansip, vice-president for the Digital Single Market, speaking when the reforms were agreed in December 2015.GDPR applies to all companies, which collect and process EU resident’s data. Non-EU companies would need to appoint a GDPR representative and be held liable for all fines and sanctions.
Critical Requirements of GDPR are:
To achieve GDPR on the cloud, we need to take these additional steps
Regulations and Compliances depend on the country organizations operate in. It is essential to research CSP and the regulations and compliance they are following. You can find more information about the CSPs on their respective websites:
If an organization fails to abide by the set of regulations applicable in the country or region. In that case, they may face fines and may lose the ability to operate in that country.
