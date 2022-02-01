How to Write Instagram Ad Copy that Converts

With over 1 billion users in 2022, Instagram has quickly become a major social media giant for many, including various small and big businesses.

Unlike a decade ago, it’s no longer solely a medium for sharing your pictures. Today it’s also a platform for businesses with fantastic opportunities to attract more leads, boost their conversions and achieve their overall goals.

The reason why this happened is quite simple. A huge portion of Instagramers uses the platform for checking out business profiles.

According to SmashBalloon, 200 million Instagram users visit at least one business profile each day. And 81% of people use it to research products and services before making their final buying decision.

So think about the loss you can make by not using Instagram to market your business. But you can easily make up for the loss by creating Instagram ad copy that converts.

RafflePress reveals that Instagram’s advertising reach is about 1.16 billion users. So imagine the impact you can make if you put a little time and effort into creating some really compelling ad copy for your audience.

If you don’t know how to do that, this post is for you. In the following section, let’s show you how to write some powerful Instagram ad copy that compels your users to click and convert.

1. Keep it Short and Simple

For your ad copy to convert well, it needs to be short and simple. When you’re writing an Ad copy, it’s important for you to know your audience well and understand where they stand in your digital marketing funnel.

Generally, ad copy is for those users who are already at the top of the funnel and are ready to make a purchase. So they already know your brand and are familiar with your products, service, and offers.

This means they don’t need any elaborate explanation of your business. Rather a small nudge from you is enough for them to make the final move.

So don’t annoy them with a long ad copy that unnecessarily kills their time. Be short and sweet instead.

2. Make Your Offer Clear

No matter what you’re offering to your audience, make sure you make it clear right away. Don’t make them read the entire 2200 character long caption to know what they’ll get from you.

Doing that might annoy your users, and they might even unfollow you. What’s better is to tell them about the offer in the first 100 characters of your caption itself. This will help you create interest, and even if someone isn’t interested in the offer, they will know upfront.

3. Use Element of Urgency

Instagram is designed in a way that users are tempted to continue scrolling through their feed. But for your ad copy to get people to convert, this scrolling needs to be stopped. The good news is that you can make that happen by using the element of urgency to create FOMO in your copy.

According to TrustPulse, 56% of users suffer from FOMO(Fear of Missing Out) and will make a purchase because of it. The same source suggests that you can use FOMO to boost your conversions by 40% - 200%.

So why not use this technique to increase your sales and reach your goals faster. Highlight phrases like Limited Offer, Sale Running Out, Few Stocks Left, etc., in your copy to boost urgency.

This will create FOMO in your users and will help you get more clicks on your ads.

4. Align Your CTA with Instagram CTA

No matter how good your ad copy is, it can’t get your conversions growing unless you give your users a way to get what you offer. That’s when your CTA(call-to-action) comes into play. You can add it in the beginning, middle, or end of your copy.

No matter where you place them, make sure that it aligns with the CTA button of Instagram. Repeating the same CTA in the ad and the copy helps you put more emphasis on your offer.

To make your CTA irresistible, try using action verbs like Buy Now, Subscribe, Avail Offer, etc. These action CTAs encourage your users to do what you want them to do. This can be to buy your products, to subscribe to your newsletter, follow you on social media, or whatever your goal is.

Over to You

Instagram has emerged as a major platform that directly influences people’s buying decisions. And marketers have already started using the platform as a medium to promote their business and boost their conversions. If you haven’t done it yet, it’s high time to get started now. So what are you waiting for?

@ syedbalkhi. by Syed Balkhi Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site. Free WordPress Guides @WPBeginner