10 Best Keyword Research Tools for Content Strategists

Professional Website Development Company
Whether you want to develop a content strategy or want to optimize your site content; good keywords research is one of the most efficient ways to attract consistent, quality traffic to your site and gain a better ranking on google.
For that, you need a smart and advanced keyword research tool. A good Keyword research tool provides you with specific search data that can help you gain insights like:
Since there are so many keyword research tools are available online, how to find the best keyword research tool?
To help you, we’ve compiled some of the Top Keyword Research Tools to help you conquer your content strategy, with a list of their popular features and website links.
Google's Keyword Planner is an AdWord tool designed to help you research keywords to use in your Search Network campaigns. It is the most accurate and handy free keyword research tool that allows you to discover keywords related to your business. And give you stats to see the estimated monthly searches they receive as well as the costs to target them.
Pricing: Free
Google Trends is a data exploration tool that helps users visualize and discover trends in people's search behavior and lets marketers better understand what audiences are interested in and curious about, in real-time. It is an extremely useful keyword research tool when it comes to reviewing successful content or SEO strategy.
Pricing: Free
Semrush is an all-in-one keyword research tool suite for improving online visibility and gaining marketing insights. Semrush is one of the best keyword research tools for competitive research. Instead of producing a list of keywords, it suggests 5-10 very specific keywords that your competitors are using and you can make your SEO strategy accordingly.
Its reports can help marketers for improving their SEO, PPC, SMM, Keyword Research, Competitive Research, PR, Content Marketing, Marketing Insights, Campaign Management.
Pricing: SEMrush hosts a 7-day free trial beyond that you can choose one of the three main plans: Pro, Guru, and Business.
Pro(for limited budget sites and freelancers)- $119.95/ month
Guru( for SEO agencies and small to mid-sized businesses)- $229.95/ month
Business(for eCommerce stores and agencies)- $449.95/ month
KWFinder is a keyword research tool designed by Mangools – a developer known for delivering the best keyword research tools across categories. The KWFinder platform covers both traditional and competitor keyword research to help you find long-tail keywords with low SEO difficulty. Allow bulk upload a list of keywords to analyze in the tool.
Pricing :
KWFinder is a freemium keyword research tool, You can have their 10-day FREE trial where you'll get 5 lookups per 24 hours, 25 related, and 10 competitor keywords per lookup. Then you can switch to any of the three plans Basic, Premium, Agency.
Basic(for freelancers and small businesses)- $30/ month
Premium (for new startups and blogs) - $40/ month
Agency(for eCommerce stores and heavy sites) - $80/ month
Ahrefs is one of the best keyword research tools with some extra bonuses and a much more intuitive design. Ahrefs mainly analyze a website's link profile, keyword rankings, and SEO health and show the average monthly number of clicks for your target keyword.
When it comes to the number of relevant keyword suggestions, Ahrefs goes the extra mile and the platform provides a broad keyword report to the user and relies on clickstream data to provide unique click metrics.
Pricing Ahrefs has four pricing plans as follows:
Standard- $179/ month
Advanced- $399/ month
Agency- $999/ month
Ubersuggest is a free online keyword research tool that will help you generate keyword ideas to improve and expand your content marketing strategy.
Whether you're writing blog posts or want to optimize your site content, UberSuggest helps you to find more than 100 long-tail keywords in a few minutes. It provides complete insights related to your website traffic and organic keywords.
Notable features:
Pricing: Free
SpyFu is a cloud-based competitive intelligence and keyword research tool that is used by digital marketers to improve their performance in an online search. Using SpyFu with a few clicks, you can easily identify the most profitable search terms in your competitors' paid and organic search campaigns.
Pricing: Provide a free 30-day trial and comes with three plans that cost between $39 and $299 per month.
Basic- $39/ month
Professional- $99/ month
Team- $299/ month
8.Keyword Tool
Keyword Tool is a free online keyword research tool that uses Google Autocomplete to generate hundreds of relevant long-tail keywords. The platform is regarded as one of the top keyword research tools on the market and offers detailed keyword data mining and analysis for multiple search engines including Google, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, and more.
Pricing: Keyword Tool does not offer any free trial. Keyword tool pricing plans are as follows:
Pro Basic- $89 / month
Pro Business- $199 / month
Moz Keyword Explorer is a time-saving all-in-one keyword research tool that helps you find profitable keywords and organize your potential keywords into lists. The Moz Keyword Explorer helps businesses manage numerous aspects of their SEO campaign and serves up easy-to-use out-of-the-box keyword recommendations.
Pricing: Moz offers a one-month trial period. You can try Moz Keyword Explorer Free for 30 Days.
Standard- $99/ month
Medium- $149/ month
Large- $249/ month
Premium- $599/ month
Serpstat is a smart and powerful tool that allows you to easily identify your niche competitors by topic or by clustered keywords. And while few other keyword research tools can only analyze a single keyword, they give you analysis for the whole cluster of keywords. It’s an all-in-one solution that combines website analytics, keyword research tool, SERP analysis, backlink analysis, a rank tracker, and website audit features.
Pricing: Serpstat pricing ranges between $69 and $499/ month.
Lite- $69/ month, Up to 1 user, & 15,000 keywords.
Standard- $149/ month, Up to 4 users, & 60,000 keywords.
Advanced - $299/ month,Up to 6 users, & 150,000 keywords.
Enterprise- $499/ month, Up to 8 users, & 300,000 keywords.
These are some of the top keyword research tools including both paid and free that you can leverage for optimum SEO performance.
To find the one that works best for your business, start by analyzing your budget and then consider the primary focus of your business SEO strategy.
You can go for free keyword research tools but the number of keyword ideas and data they give access to you will always pale in comparison to paid tools. While paid tools allow you to go deeper and do more advanced marketing research and offer more valuable keyword suggestions.
If budget is your chief concern, You can narrow your search to Google Keyword Planner or Serpstat, they are free but still best at their places. If you need a more robust keyword research tool, you can go for KWFinder, SEMrush, or Moz Keyword Explorer.
Do you have any questions about choosing the Businesstop-ranking best keyword research tool? Ask away in the comments!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.