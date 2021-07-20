10 Best Keyword Research Tools for Content Strategists

Whether you want to develop a content strategy or want to optimize your site content; good keywords research is one of the most efficient ways to attract consistent, quality traffic to your site and gain a better ranking on google.

For that, you need a smart and advanced keyword research tool. A good Keyword research tool provides you with specific search data that can help you gain insights like:

=> What are people searching for?

=> How many people are searching for it?

=> What is CPC for that keyword?

=> What are the top ranking pages of that keyword?

Since there are so many keyword research tools are available online, how to find the best keyword research tool?

To help you, we’ve compiled some of the Top Keyword Research Tools to help you conquer your content strategy, with a list of their popular features and website links.

List Of Best Keyword Research Tools

1.Google Keyword Planner

2.Google Trends

3.SEMrush

4.KWFinder

5.Ahrefs Keyword Explorer

6.Ubersuggest

7.SpyFu

8.Keyword Tool

9.Moz Keyword Explorer

10.Serpstat

1.Google Keyword Planner

Google's Keyword Planner is an AdWord tool designed to help you research keywords to use in your Search Network campaigns. It is the most accurate and handy free keyword research tool that allows you to discover keywords related to your business. And give you stats to see the estimated monthly searches they receive as well as the costs to target them.

=> Notable features

=> You can locate commercial keywords using the “top of page” bid range

=> Give accurate search volume

=> Best choice for business websites

=> You can use Basic Filtering to Refine Your Audience & Budget.

Pricing: Free

2.Google Trends

Google Trends is a data exploration tool that helps users visualize and discover trends in people's search behavior and lets marketers better understand what audiences are interested in and curious about, in real-time. It is an extremely useful keyword research tool when it comes to reviewing successful content or SEO strategy.

=> Notable features

=> Help you get Keyword Search Volume.

=> Identify Seasonal Trends.

=> Help you understand user's search behavior

=> Avoid Temporarily Popular Keywords.

=> Help you with Trending Relevant Topics.

=> Utilize Trend Predictions.

=> Find Related Queries to help you gain a competitive edge.

=> Optimize Your SEO Strategy.

Pricing: Free

3.SEMrush

Semrush is an all-in-one keyword research tool suite for improving online visibility and gaining marketing insights. Semrush is one of the best keyword research tools for competitive research. Instead of producing a list of keywords, it suggests 5-10 very specific keywords that your competitors are using and you can make your SEO strategy accordingly.

Its reports can help marketers for improving their SEO, PPC, SMM, Keyword Research, Competitive Research, PR, Content Marketing, Marketing Insights, Campaign Management.

=> Notable features

=> Uncover long-tail keywords

=> Give ad group ideas

=> Help you with yearly keyword trends

=> Give worldwide CPC distribution statistics

=> Access to the complete keyword research toolkit

=> Do keyword difficulty analysis

=> Help you with organic traffic insights

=> Allow hyper Targeting by ZIP Code

=> Help you with devices and Locations Report

=> Generate competitors discovery report

=> Generate cannibalization Report

=> Filter by SERP Feature

=> Generate Featured Snippets Report

=> Generate stunning PDF reports

Pricing: SEMrush hosts a 7-day free trial beyond that you can choose one of the three main plans: Pro, Guru, and Business.

Pro(for limited budget sites and freelancers)- $119.95/ month

Guru( for SEO agencies and small to mid-sized businesses)- $229.95/ month

Business(for eCommerce stores and agencies)- $449.95/ month

4.KWFinder

KWFinder is a keyword research tool designed by Mangools – a developer known for delivering the best keyword research tools across categories. The KWFinder platform covers both traditional and competitor keyword research to help you find long-tail keywords with low SEO difficulty. Allow bulk upload a list of keywords to analyze in the tool.

=> Notable features

=> Integrated with other Mangools tools.

=> Give Keyword look-up and domain look-up

=> Allow Bulk upload and review

=> Allow List creation

=> Easy to navigate user interface

=> Allow you to find keywords in any language target

=> You can choose a keyword from the list of powerful keywords

=> Give statistics for keyword competition

=> In-depth SERP overview alongside a list of keyword suggestions

=> You can use filters to refine the list of keyword suggestions

Pricing :

KWFinder is a freemium keyword research tool, You can have their 10-day FREE trial where you'll get 5 lookups per 24 hours, 25 related, and 10 competitor keywords per lookup. Then you can switch to any of the three plans Basic, Premium, Agency.

Basic(for freelancers and small businesses)- $30/ month

Premium (for new startups and blogs) - $40/ month

Agency(for eCommerce stores and heavy sites) - $80/ month

5. Ahrefs Keyword Explorer

Ahrefs is one of the best keyword research tools with some extra bonuses and a much more intuitive design. Ahrefs mainly analyze a website's link profile, keyword rankings, and SEO health and show the average monthly number of clicks for your target keyword.

When it comes to the number of relevant keyword suggestions, Ahrefs goes the extra mile and the platform provides a broad keyword report to the user and relies on clickstream data to provide unique click metrics.

=> Notable features

=> Help you with an accurate keyword difficulty score

=> Provide 1,000+ keyword suggestions

=> Supported in over 171 countries

=> Give click metrics for improving CTR

=> Guide with extensive SERP overview

=> Help you with competitive research

Pricing Ahrefs has four pricing plans as follows:

Standard- $179/ month

Advanced- $399/ month

Agency- $999/ month

6.Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest is a free online keyword research tool that will help you generate keyword ideas to improve and expand your content marketing strategy.

Whether you're writing blog posts or want to optimize your site content, UberSuggest helps you to find more than 100 long-tail keywords in a few minutes. It provides complete insights related to your website traffic and organic keywords.

Notable features:

Provides competitor's page ranking report for keywords.

You can discover organic keywords from other relevant websites.

Helps you to identify potential backlinks.

Provide search volume, competition, and seasonal trends for every keyword.

Offer keywords suggestions based on what other people are typing into the Google search engine.

Help you in crafting a content strategy based on the topics that people are interested in.

Pricing: Free

7.SpyFu

SpyFu is a cloud-based competitive intelligence and keyword research tool that is used by digital marketers to improve their performance in an online search. Using SpyFu with a few clicks, you can easily identify the most profitable search terms in your competitors' paid and organic search campaigns.

=> Notable features

=> Compare different websites competing for a single keyword

=> Discover ranking difficulty

=> In-depth domain analysis

=> Unlimited Backlink Results.

=> Data Exports.

=> In-Depth SEO Reports.

=> Backlinks Exports.

=> Backlinks Searches.

=> AdWords Advisor Reports.

=> Domain Searches.

=> Paid Keywords.

Pricing: Provide a free 30-day trial and comes with three plans that cost between $39 and $299 per month.

Basic- $39/ month

Professional- $99/ month

Team- $299/ month

8.Keyword Tool

Keyword Tool is a free online keyword research tool that uses Google Autocomplete to generate hundreds of relevant long-tail keywords. The platform is regarded as one of the top keyword research tools on the market and offers detailed keyword data mining and analysis for multiple search engines including Google, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, and more.

=> Notable features

=> Find great keywords using Google Autocomplete

=> Supplement your social media marketing with keyword analysis

=> Export results to CSV

=> Simple UI for beginners

=> Provides comprehensive and accurate keyword suggestions

Pricing: Keyword Tool does not offer any free trial. Keyword tool pricing plans are as follows:

Pro Basic- $89 / month

Pro Business- $199 / month

9.Moz Keyword Explorer

Moz Keyword Explorer is a time-saving all-in-one keyword research tool that helps you find profitable keywords and organize your potential keywords into lists. The Moz Keyword Explorer helps businesses manage numerous aspects of their SEO campaign and serves up easy-to-use out-of-the-box keyword recommendations.

=> Notable features

=> Get related keyword suggestions

=> Organic CTR

=> Priority score for smart targeting

=> Analyze keywords by search volume

=> Generate and save keyword lists

=> Export your data

=> Find keywords in question format

=> Sort by predictive keyword metrics

=> Review SERP details by keyword

=> Provide Keyword Difficulty score

Pricing: Moz offers a one-month trial period. You can try Moz Keyword Explorer Free for 30 Days.

Standard- $99/ month

Medium- $149/ month

Large- $249/ month

Premium- $599/ month

10.Serpstat

Serpstat is a smart and powerful tool that allows you to easily identify your niche competitors by topic or by clustered keywords. And while few other keyword research tools can only analyze a single keyword, they give you analysis for the whole cluster of keywords. It’s an all-in-one solution that combines website analytics, keyword research tool, SERP analysis, backlink analysis, a rank tracker, and website audit features.

=> Notable features

=> In-depth competitive analysis

=> Find keyword difficulty and trends

=> Clustering.

=> Text Analytics.

=> Search Volume Crawling Service.

=> Team management.

=> API and integration.

=> Custom reports.

=> Keyword Analysis.

=> Rank Tracking tool

Pricing: Serpstat pricing ranges between $69 and $499/ month.

Lite- $69/ month, Up to 1 user, & 15,000 keywords.

Standard- $149/ month, Up to 4 users, & 60,000 keywords.

Advanced - $299/ month,Up to 6 users, & 150,000 keywords.

Enterprise- $499/ month, Up to 8 users, & 300,000 keywords.

Conclusion:

These are some of the top keyword research tools including both paid and free that you can leverage for optimum SEO performance.

To find the one that works best for your business, start by analyzing your budget and then consider the primary focus of your business SEO strategy.

You can go for free keyword research tools but the number of keyword ideas and data they give access to you will always pale in comparison to paid tools. While paid tools allow you to go deeper and do more advanced marketing research and offer more valuable keyword suggestions.

If budget is your chief concern, You can narrow your search to Google Keyword Planner or Serpstat, they are free but still best at their places. If you need a more robust keyword research tool, you can go for KWFinder, SEMrush, or Moz Keyword Explorer.

Do you have any questions about choosing the Businesstop-ranking best keyword research tool? Ask away in the comments!

