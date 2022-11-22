3 Easy Ways to Boost Your Small Business SEO (Without Expert Help)

Google is all about helping people find what they are looking for when they search for information online. The best result comes only when your business appears in the top 5 search results of Google. Publish relevant and authoritative content on your website to boost your ranking in search results. Create strong backlinks for your website and create a featured snippet to help you stand out in SERPs. Snippets are another effective way of building backlinks to your website. All of these are important parameters to improve your SEO.

Did you know that out of all of the website traffic in the world, 92.47% goes through Google? For most online searchers, their entire online experience starts with Google.

In fact, 9 out of 10 people depend on Google to find information online. This means if you want to be found by your audience, you have to be visible on Google.

But the problem is that even if you appear in the search results of Google, you can't be sure that your audience will click on your link.

And why is that so? Because 67% of all clicks go only to the first five search results. This means that the best result comes only when your business appears in the top 5 search results of Google.

Today, internet marketing has become one of the most popular ways to market your business. Most marketers leverage this opportunity to achieve their goals. And 71% of marketers use strategic keywords as their number one strategy for SEO.

But the competition is rising every day. So just knowing keyword research and on-page optimization isn't enough.

You have to go beyond that and do exactly what Google wants in your website to be indexed and positioned in the top search results.

In this post, we'll discuss some of the ways to make that happen and boost your small business's SEO (even without any expert help).

So let's get started.

1. Publish Relevant Authoritative Content

One of the most important ways to improve the SEO of your small business is to publish relevant and authoritative content on your website. Google is all about helping people find what they are looking for. When a user makes a Google search, it tries to find content that exactly matches their query.

If Google finds your content relevant, it will position your post in the top search results for your users. Also, when your content is relevant more people are likely to read it. When you have a lot of viewers, Google considers your site to be valuable for your readers.

So it will automatically boost your ranking in search results to boost its user experience. But remember, it's not enough to publish just one or two posts. You have to be consistent with your publishing schedule.

You can have a blog section on your website and publish relevant and high-quality content regularly there. According to sources, companies that publish blogs get 55% more traffic and have 434% more pages indexed by search engines.

A very important point to consider when you're creating blogs is that they are long-form content. You'll be amazed to know that the average word count of pages on the first page is 1,890 words. This clearly shows that Google loves long content and positions them in the top search results.

2. Create Strong Backlinks

Another very effective way of improving your SEO is to create backlinks for your website. Building some powerful backlinks for your business can help you set a strong foundation for your SEO campaign.

It's a process in which you proactively build inbound links to your website. The best results come from building backlinks from websites with high domain authority.

But how can links from other websites help your business? The answer is simple. When a website links back to your site, it sends out a signal to search engines that your website is popular and authoritative. So Google favors your site and positions it in search results.

But 94% of all the content on the internet doesn't have a backlink. This means that by being one of the brands that proactively build backlinks, you can take advantage of running successful content marketing campaigns.

There are several ways of creating backlinks for your business. One of them is to guest post on other websites. You can also reach out to other websites and ask if they would be willing to link to your site. You can do that by emailing the site owner or contacting them through social media.

But for that, again, you need to create high-quality content that others would want to link to. This can be blog posts, infographics, or helpful guides. Submitting your site to directories and listings sites is another effective way of building some strong backlinks to your site.

3. Structure your Content for Featured Snippets

Have you optimized your blog post for featured snippets? If not, you should work on it now. A featured snippet is a summary of a search result that is displayed on the search engine results page (SERP).

It is intended to give the user a quick answer to their query without them having to click through to a website. Adding a featured snippet to your post can help you stand out in SERPs.

This can help you improve your click-through rate and attract more traffic to your site. All of these are important parameters to rank in the top search results of Google.

Over to You

Your conversions and sales will increase only if you can attract relevant leads to your business. Relevant leads can help you improve your ROI, and most of them come from organic traffic. To attract more organic traffic, you need to appear in the top search results.

The best way to make that happen is by working on your SEO and improving it. The above tips are some of the most effective ways to help you improve your SEO. So do try them out and let us know if it works for you.



