How to Write Engaging Copy That Makes Buyers Fall in Love with Your Product

When I joined a copywriting agency, the first thing we did was learn how to use trigger words in our copy. One of my first projects was writing a product description for a sex toy. I had to write a copy that encouraged the target audience to buy “sex toys for couples.”

While doing research on how to write a seductive copy, I stumbled on a guest post that Henneke wrote for Neil Patel’s blog.

Reading her work was like eating Coldstone’s Oreo Overload. Ice cream that tastes so good, you don’t want it to finish.

That’s how I feel every time I come across one an engaging copy. The content is personal, informative, comprehensive and engaging.

Engaging copy should be so good that readers never want to leave your site.

For the sex toy copy, I read tons of online reviews. Thankfully, the product only had good reviews so it was easy to use the words of the readers to write the copy.

What is an engaging copy?

I like to think of an engaging copy as content that naturally balances the intent of your reader with keyword research and emotions.

An engaging copy turns your product descriptions from ordinary to attractive. It grabs the reader’s attention, entices with powerful phrases, leads with seductive words, and compels the reader to take action.

Understand what your buyers want

The best businesses put their customer’s needs first. “What is the buyer thinking?” Anticipate the buyer’s need before writing a line of text.

Your copy must be based on search intent . What problems are your readers facing? Does your product or service solve this problem? How can you position your product as the solution?

Your reader wants to feel like you care when they read your copy. If you reduce the noise in their head and the fight in their heart, you’ve completed half the job.

Pay attention to the human ego

The human ego often takes the driver seat where decision making is concerned. While we crave deeper connections and love, the ego needs safety and security. Before satisfying the heart, you must soothe the ego.

When you soothe the ego’s need for security, you can show the heart why it should take your call to action.

According to Mark Silver, here are the three things the ego needs

Empathy – The reader should feel like you understand their pain. Acknowledge their pain and you have their attention.

– The reader should feel like you understand their pain. Acknowledge their pain and you have their attention. Identity – Your audience wants to know that you share the same values and ideas with them.

– Your audience wants to know that you share the same values and ideas with them. Hope – The ego wants to know that you’re not talking about a short-term solution but a lasting one.

Find your big idea

The headline is the most important part of a landing page, sales copy, email and other types of content. Think of the message you want to communicate to your audience. A magnetic headline highlights the big idea and the most important benefit.

Alternatively, tell them the benefit of your product in the headline. It’s a great way to entice the visitor to read your copy.

Help them imagine the solution

You know their deepest problems, the thoughts that keep them up at night and where it hurts the most. You’ve stroked their ego and shown them the big idea. But they need more to convert.

Unlike a brick-and-mortar store, your reader cannot hold the product or see the solution in real-time. You have to paint an imaginative picture that describes how your product works as the ideal solution.

Simple, short and sweet

Engaging web copy must simplify complex ideas into comprehensible text. Both Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs agree that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

An article in Harvard Business Review states that simplicity is the single biggest driver of a consumer’s likelihood to make a repeat purchase and recommend it to others.

In a world where content creators are releasing millions of podcasts, videos and blogs every day, brevity is a necessity. It is the only way to engage your audience and drive them to take your call to action.

Tips for writing a simple copy

One copy, one goal. It requires the discipline to communicate one message with a single call to action.

A singularity of audience. Qualify your audience into the smallest group most likely to convert.

Turn your copy into a conversation. Communicating naturally means using simple and informal words.

Avoid complex sentences that muddle up the message. If you can’t afford an editor, get a friend to read it out loud. You’re looking for sentences that do not sound like what real people would say to each other in a conversation.

Speak to one person

Ben Carson’s “Think Big” was one of the books that fueled my desire to write. His stories were relatable. The key message I took from his book was “If Ben Carson can, I can too.” He sold me on this message by using “You” and “Your” throughout his book.

No matter your audience or the type of content, always write to one person. It is easier to connect with your audience and keep them front of mind if you attach a name and a face to the buyer.

When you recognize their frustrations and desires, the reader trusts your product and is more likely to make a purchase.

Avoid grammar mistakes

Depending on your audience, you might have to ignore some grammar rules. However, use spellchecks to ensure you’re not making obvious grammar mistakes

The key to bending grammar rules is to understand the basics. An editor can provide feedback if grammar is not your strong point.

Use Grammarly to check your copy for spelling mistakes and other errors you may have missed.

Tap into the power of storytelling

The fastest way to grab your reader’s attention and hold them spell-bound is to tell a story

Stories make you feel. A good story is memorable, powerful and insightful. It helps you describe the reader’s problem and paint a picture of a working solution.

For your sales page or product copy, take them behind the scenes. They don’t expect perfection, so tell them about the trials you’ve been through. Where did you get the idea for the product? How did you overcome challenges? What are your future plans?

Research by Origin revealed that consumers are willing to pay 5%-11% more for a product if the description is in a story format.

Benefits over features

Where the focus is on improving brand awareness and marketing your products or services, talking about yourself isn’t good enough. There are thousands of existing companies already walking that route.

Make your product or service stand apart from the crowd by showing benefits. Tell them what they gain by using your product. Anticipate questions. Know their pain points and be very specific in your answers.

Conversely, do not forget about the features. A creative copywriter weaves both benefits and features seamlessly into your copy. It satisfies the buyer’s need to justify the purchase.

Get your audience to act

Never write a copy without a call to action. You’ve massaged the ego, empathized with the reader and connected with them on a personal level. You convinced them that your product or service works.

Now what?

What do you want your audience to do at the end of the copy? Do you want them to click the “add to cart” button? Perhaps you want them to sign up for your newsletter, download a whitepaper or e-book.

11 tips to help you create a persuasive CTA

Begin with a strong command verb

Offer a solution to a specific problem

Use persuasive words that provoke an emotion

Keep your CTA clear and short. Confusion reduces conversion

Be unique

Where possible, use numbers

Don’t be afraid to break grammar rules or use crappy language.

Include a sense of urgency. The fear of missing out makes people act quickly.

Make it personal

Never use a friction word.

Test buttons

Conclusion

Your audience will gobble up your product copy if you connect with them on an emotional level. Be personal. Share stories. Remember to keep your sentences short. Use power words and give them a reason to convert.

Previously published at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/how-write-engaging-copy-makes-people-fall-love-you-chima-mmeje/



