How to Write End-to-End Tests for a React application with Cypress

yarn add -D cypress
./node_modules/.bin/cypress open
$(npm bin)/cypress open
tests
└── e2e
├── integration
│ ├── basic.spec.js
│ └── behavior.spec.js
└── screenshots
directory:
tests/e2e/integration
"integrationFolder": "tests/e2e/integration",
// cypress.json
{
"baseUrl": "http://localhost:3000",
"integrationFolder": "tests/e2e/integration",
"screenshotsFolder": "tests/e2e/screenshots",
"supportFile": false,
"pluginsFile": false,
"video": false
}
yarn add -D start-server-and-test
"cy:run": "cypress open",
"test:e2e": "start-server-and-test :3000 cy:run"
yarn run test:e2e
it("renders without crashing", () => {
cy.visit("/");
});
it("expects to find the select box defaulting to React Native", () => {
cy.visit("/")
.get("[data-testid=selectbox]")
.should("have.value", "React Native");
});
) selector is used instead of a class selector, you might be wondering why. There're couple of best practices listed in the Cypress docs website and you can find selecting elements to be one among them.
data-testid
attribute.
data-testid
chai
etc. One can create an assertion with
sinon
, and now we've have a better picture.
should()
elements which serves different purpose. The one on the left is supposed to allow the user paste a CSS snippet while the other one should be displaying the React Native/JSS equivalent of the same. This calls for the need to type some input CSS snippet to the respective
textarea
element. Luckily we've a
textarea
command as provided by Cypress for the purpose.
type()
it("is possible to enter text to the `textarea` intended to receive input CSS snippet", () => {
const cssSnippet = "padding: 10px;";
cy.visit("/")
.get("[data-testid=input]")
.type(cssSnippet)
.should("have.value", cssSnippet);
});
elements perform different roles. The one on the right is supposed to display the React Native/JSS equivalent which should be made not editable by the user. How're we gonna write a test case for this scenario? Well, it's pretty simple. Just make sure that the respective
textarea
element has got a
textarea
property.
readonly
it("expects to find readonly attribute associated with the textarea intended to display the result", () => {
cy.visit("/").get("[data-testid=output]").should("have.attr", "readonly");
});
it("converts an input CSS snippet to the React Native equivalent", () => {
const inputCSSRule = "transform: translate(10px, 5px) scale(5);";
const result = {
transform: [{ scale: 5 }, { translateY: 5 }, { translateX: 10 }],
};
cy.visit("/")
.get("[data-testid=input]")
.type(inputCSSRule)
.get("[data-testid=output]")
.should("have.value", JSON.stringify(result, null, 2));
});
select()
it("converts an input CSS snippet to the JSS equivalent", () => {
const inputCSSRule = "margin: 5px 7px 2px;";
const result = {
margin: "5px 7px 2px",
};
cy.visit("/")
.get("[data-testid=selectbox]")
.select("JSS")
.get("[data-testid=input]")
.type(inputCSSRule)
.get("[data-testid=output]")
.should("have.value", JSON.stringify(result, null, 2));
});
element. Well, let's write a test case for it.
textarea
it("shows an error message for invalid CSS snippet", () => {
const inputCSSRule = "margin: 5";
const result = `Error translating CSS`;
cy.visit("/")
.get("[data-testid=input")
.type(inputCSSRule)
.get("[data-testid=output]")
.should((el) => {
expect(el).to.contain(result);
});
});
element is left blank we've a placeholder in place and the equivalent version is displayed on the output
textarea
element.
textarea
it("generates the React Native equivalent of default CSS rule available as placeholder", () => {
const result = {
fontSize: 18,
lineHeight: 24,
color: "red",
};
cy.visit("/")
.get("[data-testid=output]")
.should((el) => {
expect(el).to.contain.text(JSON.stringify(result, null, 2));
});
});
it("generates the JSS equivalent of default CSS rule available as placeholder", () => {
const result = {
fontSize: "18px",
lineHeight: "24px",
color: "red",
};
cy.visit("/")
.get("[data-testid=selectbox]")
.select("JSS")
.get("[data-testid=output]")
.should((el) => {
expect(el).to.contain.text(JSON.stringify(result, null, 2));
});
});