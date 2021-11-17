Search icon
How to Vote in the HackerNoon 2021 Noonies Awards #Noonies2021 by@noonies2021

Visit noonies.tech ( or the link for the specific award for which you were nominated and skip to step 5). Look for the category which appeals to your most. Give that a click. Scroll through and find the titles that pique your interest. Click the title. Look at the nominees. Give that a read. Once you’re done, select the person’s name you wish to vote for. Click ' vote'. You may share the information on all of the socials! Please be mindful of the below voting rules.
Noonies 2021 Hacker Noon profile picture

@noonies2021
Noonies 2021

Official account for all things Noonies 2021. #Noonies2021 #DemocraTECH

