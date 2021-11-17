How to Vote in the HackerNoon 2021 Noonies Awards #Noonies2021
Visit noonies.tech ( or the link for the specific award for which you were nominated and skip to step 5).
Look for the category which appeals to your most. Give that a click.
Scroll through and find the titles that pique your interest.
Click the title. Look at the nominees. Give that a read.
Once you’re done, select the person’s name you wish to vote for. Click ' vote'.
You may share the information on all of the socials!
Please be mindful of the below voting rules.
