Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Visualize Bias and Variance by@vaisakhbabu

How to Visualize Bias and Variance

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Machine learning models represent the learning output from a machine in such a way that, it can be used in the future to predict or understand similar kinds of data by which the model had been trained. We will be using NumPy for data generation and calculations. Matplotlib and Seaborn are useful for visualizing the generated data points and predicted data points. We use Scikit-learn for model building and Pandas for handling the data. Our objective is to see what is happening in terms of bias and variance.
image
Vaisakh Babu Hacker Noon profile picture

@vaisakhbabu
Vaisakh Babu

Data Science Enthusiast

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#bias-and-variance#machine-learning#data-science#overfitting#artificial-intelligence#bias-variance-tradeoff#data-visualization#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading